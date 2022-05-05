“He’d suit the mould of our club” – Birmingham City fan pundit reacts as 39-year-old is linked to Blues job amid Bowyer uncertainty

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City’s season has not been quite as good as they would have hoped for as they currently sit 20th in the league, just two places above the relegation zone.

Their poor form has led to questions over Lee Bowyer’s future at the club and its looking increasingly unlikely that he will still be manager of the club next season.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently reported that Forest Green manager Rob Edwards was one of the names the club was thinking about for Bowyer’s potential replacement.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland whether he thinks would will be a good move: “I was quite excited when I saw Blues linked with Rob Edwards. I think it will be a really positive move for us.

“The last time we took a chance on a young manager was Gary Rowett and that worked out really well for us so if it could work out in that same vain it would be amazing for Blues, just the sort of thing we need.

“He definitely plays the style of football and shape that we’re looking to adapt to in this Blues squad, that three at the back and then the wing-backs in front is a system that Blues have wanted to play for years but we’ve never had the right personnel or coach so I’m certainly excited by it.

“He’s obviously done really well at Forest Green this season, stormed the first half of the season, dropped off a bit in the second half of the season and it looks like they might bottle the title which is really surprising considering how clear they were a few months ago.

“So there are some positives, some negatives but I’m personally going to look at it from a positive aspect. He’s a young, promising coach and plays the style that we want to play in, we want to move forward with like most teams are moving forward with these days in the Championship.

“So I’m all for it, I think it would be a good move for Blues.

“However, it wouldn’t surprise me if it does backfire because obviously at Forest Green, the second half of the season has been very inconsistent and also you could maybe see it as he’s adopted a squad of somebody else’s players, not many of those Forest Green players are actually his signings so I don’t know.

“I feel like it’s still very early days for him at Forest Green but you can’t deny them being second place in League Two, probably should be first as well but Exeter have done very well to get back into that title race.

“But all in all, I’d be very, very excited by Birmingham City going in for Rob Edwards. I really do think he’d suit the mould of our club and I’d be all for it for sure.”

Quiz: Which club did Birmingham City sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 1. Kevin Francis Southend Stockport Grimsby Town Halifax Town

The Verdict:

As Tom says, it would be a risky move from Birmingham if they were to appoint Edwards as they will be looking to push further up the table next season yet the young manager has no experience at this level.

However, Edwards has had a brilliant season with Forest Green and achieving promotion to League One with a club that haven’t been in the Football League itself for long, is a brilliant achievement.

If it goes well, it could certainly be a brilliant appointment and as Tom points out, Rowett went to Birmingham as a young manager and it went well.

So if he is appointed, fans should be excited but also aware that it might not go the way they want it to straightaway.