“He’d slot perfectly into one of the wide centre back positions” – Sheffield United fan pundit issues Harry Maguire claim

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has claimed the former player he would most like to see back at the club is Harry Maguire.

The defender is currently with Manchester United, and is representing England at the winter World Cup.

Maguire played for the Blades from 2010 to 2014, emerging into the first team squad from the club’s academy at just 17-years old.

The 29-year old holds the record for being the most expensive defender in football history, and has played at the highest level now for many years.

While it has been a difficult couple of years for the centre back, Wyse remembers his time at Bramall Lane fondly and believes he would make a perfect inclusion in Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Kyle Walker was also highlighted as a former United player who could work wonders as part of the current team.

This Blades supporter believes that Walker is still one of the best players in his position and would fit perfectly in the squad as either a centre back or as a wing back.

“Out of all the players I’ve seen at Bramall Lane, I think I’d pick Harry Maguire,” Wyse told Football League World.

“He was absolutely exceptional while he was playing for us.

“He was brilliant in the tackle and in the air, of course, and then he also had the ability to carry the ball out from the back.

“I think he’d slot perfectly into one of the wide centre back positions and really improve the side.

“I’d also love to have Kyle Walker back of course.

“I think he’s still England’s best right back and he’d be brilliant in either the right side of centre back position or as the right wing back.”

United have produced many England international talents in recent years, and perhaps some of the current squad will represent the country at the next international tournament.

The Verdict

Maguire and Walker at their best are two of the finest players in their position in the country.

While United already have a solid backline, it is easy to imagine just what kind of impact these two could have on this team if they made a sudden return to Bramall Lane.

While Walker is currently dealing with injury issues, it would still come as no surprise to see him play a role in England’s World Cup run if he can make a return in time, with Maguire already earning a starting role in Gareth Southgate’s side.

And who knows, perhaps a return to the Blades could be on the cards down the line.