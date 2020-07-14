‘He’d definitely be an upgrade on Parker’ – Interesting report emerges surrounding Fulham job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham could have Chris Hughton knocking on the door looking for a job in the summer, should Scott Parker leave Craven Cottage if he fails to win promotion back to the Premier League.

According to The Sun (13/7, page 61), Hughton would be keen on the Fulham job if Parker was to leave the club on the back of a failed promotion push.

It’s an interesting report and one that begs the question whether Hughton – a former promotion winner – is an upgrade on Parker?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I think Fulham would need to consider this carefully.

Hughton is obviously a very experienced manager who has the knowledge of getting out of the a Championship and into the Premier League, and with the players Fulham have, they won’t want to be hanging around the Championship for too much longer.

In that sense, it seems like a no-brainer to bring in a manager of Hughton’s calibre, but in Scott Parker, they have an up and coming manager who has a lot of potential as a coach.

He should have gotten a lot more of out of his players this season, granted, but in his first proper season in management, he has them fighting for a place in the play-offs and a potential immediate return to the Premier League.

That cannot be overlooked.

Jacob Potter

He’d definitely be an upgrade on Parker.

Hughton has experience of managing in the Championship, and has already shown in the past that he can win promotion into the Premier League, having achieved that with Brighton and Hove Albion.

Therefore, I think at this current time, he’d be an upgrade on Scott Parker, who I think will struggle to guide Fulham to promotion into the top-flight.

Fulham have got an excellent squad this season, so it’s important that they find a manager that is capable of taking them into the Premier League next season if they aren’t to achieve promotion this term.

I’d be surprised if the Cottagers were to part company with the former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder if they were promoted though.

Hughton would be somewhat of a coup for Fulham though, and I’d be targeting him at the earliest of opportunities, especially with other teams monitoring his situation.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Fulham or not?

1 of 11 Actor Hugh Grant is a Fulham fan. True False

George Dagless

It’d be a fine appointment.

I think Parker has gotten a little bit of a raw deal with some of the criticism he has had this season. Yes, Fulham should be closer to the top two but I think you need to remember this is his first full season in charge with huge expectation and overall there has been some really positive signs.

However, is that enough for a club like Fulham who ideally need to be promoted this season to keep some of their best players? That will be the decision they need to make and if they do get rid of Parker then Hughton would be about as good as they could get.