‘He’d be wise turning it down’ – Manchester City in the hunt for EFL player: The verdict

According to 90min, Manchester City are set to go head-to-head with Arsenal in pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Raya joined the Bees from Blackburn Rovers in the summer and he has since become an ever-present for Thomas Frank’s side in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Spaniard has kept 16 clean sheets this season and his calmness and ability to play the ball out from the back makes him a potentially useful option for Premier League sides, if the Bees don’t win promotion.

Raya also saved a penalty in last night’s play-off semi-final first leg defeat to Swansea City, keeping their hopes of winning promotion to the Premier League alive.

According to 90min, Manchester City are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign Raya, with Pep Guardiola looking to bring in cover for Ederson ahead of Claudio Bravo’s departure.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether City need Raya, and whether he’d be a good addition for Guardiola’s side…

Alfie Burns

If Bravo moves on, bringing in Raya would be a shrewd move.

However, I’d seriously question whether the goalkeeper would be happy signing for Man City just to play second fiddle and a couple of cup games.

He’s first choice at Brentford and could still win promotion to the Premier League with Thomas Frank’s side, but even then, games are surely more important than the size of the club at this stage of Raya’s career.

Pep Guardiola and all the perks that come with playing for City are obvious, but I can’t see this happening right now.

George Dagless

I’d be a bit surprised.

Obviously, if Claudio Bravo leaves they will need a back-up goalkeeper but I would have thought Raya would rather be playing somewhere.

He’s good enough to be getting regular game-time at the top level and though I think it would be a big opportunity for him, he’d be wise turning it down because when you look back on your career it’s the games you played in, not watched from the bench, you remember.

Jacob Potter

I can understand their thinking behind this one.

Raya has been brilliant this season for Brentford, and I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League next season.

But I wouldn’t expect to see him in the starting XI anytime soon for Manchester City, as Ederson is a much better option to have between the posts.

With it looking likely that Claudio Bravo is set to leave the club in the summer though, Pep Guardiola will know that he has to find an adequate replacement to challenge Ederson for his starting spot.

Raya is a player that will be full of confidence, especially after saving a penalty against Swansea City in their play-off semi-final first-leg.

If Brentford aren’t promoted this season, then I’d expect Raya to leave the club sooner rather than later.