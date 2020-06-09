‘He’d be one hell of a signing’ – Aston Villa plans for Said Benrahma become clearer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma has a number of Premier League admirers, with The Athletic reporting how Aston Villa will pursue him once more if they avoid relegation in the Premier League this season.

Benrahma has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists for the Bees this season, helping Thomas Frank’s side into play-off contention.

Dean Smith has worked with him previously and knows all about him, but would he be a good signing for Villa?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I believe that this would be a massive coup for Villa if they were to go out and get Benrahma as he is a quality player capable of playing for a top Premier League side.

Benrahma has adapted really well to life in English football since arriving at the club from Nice last summer, and you have to say that 22 goals and 25 assists is a pretty impressive record across two Championship seasons for Brentford.

He is a clever player capable of playing in attacking midfield or out wide, and given the calibre of clubs said to be interested in signing him this summer, it would signal a big statement of intent for Villa if they were to lure him to the West Midlands.

He is a player that Smith knows well, so it would be a sensible signing in that respect, however I can’t see Brentford letting him leave on the cheap.

He would be so exciting to watch in the Premier League, with or without the Bees.

George Dagless

I think so.

Benrahma is certainly good enough to get into the Premier League and do a decent job for the right club, which Villa could be.

Dean Smith knows him and will have an idea of how to get the best out of him whilst he’s surely guaranteed more game-time than he would be if he moved to the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal.

Villa need to ensure their safety first, but if they can do that signing players like Benrahma could help them get re-established in the top-flight.

Sam Rourke

He’d be one hell of a signing.

I really think Benrahma has the ability and attributes to perform consistently at the top level, so if Villa could somehow lure him to the club, it’d be a serious coup.

There is increasing talk that Chelsea are keen on a move for the Algerian and the clamour for his signature will only increase further, especially if Brentford fail to achieve promotion to the top-flight this season.

Benrahma brings pace, trickery and an eye for a pass – he’s essentially made for the Premier League, and with Dean Smith already knowing the player well from their time together at Brentford, you feel it would aid any embedding process at Villa Park.

At 24, Benrahma is approaching the peak years in his career so Villa would be getting a player who is likely to improve furthermore.

The winger has recorded 10 goals and seven assists this season for the Bees, which is some record for a winger, he’s a goalscorer and a creator, and could be a real catalyst for Villa next season, especially if Jack Grealish departs.