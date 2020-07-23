‘He’d be more than good enough’ – Leeds United set sights on 14-goal ace: Good enough for PL? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Eberechi Eze is a transfer target for Leeds United this summer, with The Sun reporting that the Queens Park Rangers star is on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar.

Leeds are preparing for a place in the Premier League next season and Eze, who has 22 goal involvements this year, is a man who has caught the eye of Bielsa.

So, is the 22-year-old good enough for the Premier League and Leeds?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

Eze would be a signing that would excite Leeds fans, and I think he’d be a useful one at that.

Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts have been impressive for Leeds in attacking midfield this season, particularly since the season’s restart, but you feel that they need quality cover and back-up as they gear up for a return to the Premier League.

Eze is a player who oozes class. He is so fast and skilful on the ball and often glides past players, and he has contributed to a hugely impressive amount of goals this season as well, and I think QPR fans are probably resigned to losing him this summer.

He’s a natural number 10 and he’d slot seamlessly into Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but as is the case with many of Leeds’ signings, it largely depends on whether he can work under Bielsa and cope with the intensity levels in training and in games.

Jacob Potter

He’d be the ideal long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez.

Eze has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for QPR this season, and given that he’s been linked with the likes of Spurs in the past as well, it should be a no-brainer for Leeds to target him.

Pablo Hernandez is getting towards the back end of his playing career nowadays, so it’s important that Marcelo Bielsa finds a ready-made replacement for him at the earliest of opportunities.

Eze scored 14 goals and was on hand to provide eight assists for QPR this season in all competitions, and I think he’d be more than good enough to challenge for a starting spot in the Leeds squad next season in the Premier League.

He’d only improve as a player under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

Alfie Burns

Eze has been catching the eye for some time in the Championship now and Leeds, as they prepare for the top-flight, are right to have a look at what he could bring to their side.

Leeds have been excellent this season in the Championship, but there’s still a reliance on Pablo Hernandez to create for them. He’s flying at the moment, but this isn’t going to last forever and eventually he’s going to need replacing.

You’d like to think that Eze could be the man to ease the burden on him; 14 goals and eight assists in the Championship is a great return in an indifferent side, so putting him in the mix with Leeds’ squad and under Marcelo Bielsa, you’d surely see an improvement worthy of the Premier League.

A concern I’d have is how tactically flexible Hernandez is, whilst Eze is a player that plays in the No.10 position, which Leeds often go without.

However, saying that, you build your side around your best players’ strengths, so if Eze was to arrive at Elland Road, you can be sure Bielsa will have a plan for him.