‘He’s such a talent’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to fresh Celtic transfer news

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Celtic are interested in signing Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty.

Doughty endured a really positive season last term, establishing himself as one of Charlton’s brightest prospects despite their disappointing end to the season, culminating in relegation to League One.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the National League with Bromley, scoring twice for Neil Smith’s side.

Upon his return to the Valley, Doughty scored two goals and chipped in with three assists in 29 appearance for Lee Bowyer’s men, and he is now said to be attracting interest.

According to Nixon, Scottish giants Celtic are interested in signing Doughty, with their top scouts believed to have watched him in action against Swindon Town at the weekend.

Doughty lasted the full 90 minutes as the Addicks booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup, after a 3-1 win over Swindon Town at the County Ground.

This isn’t the first time Doughty – who has a year left on his contract at Charlton – has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Luton Town have previously had a bid worth £400,000 turned down for the left-sided midfielder, and with Celtic now reportedly interested, it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Here, we take a look at Charlton fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…

Celtic allegedly sniffing around Doughty. Ryan Sessegnon went for £22 million. Similar player and position so unless Celtic are sniffing around with £10 million which I doubt they have, it ain’t happening #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) September 6, 2020

In the current situation the only player i would sell would be Phillips.

Alfie Doughty should be made to stay, we barley have a defence and its unlikey we will b able to sign anymore players this window so no players should be allowed to go.#cafc — Ryan Tait (@Turkishcypriot8) September 6, 2020

Please dont sell doughty #cafc — Adam Woodsford (@adamwoodsford94) September 6, 2020

He’d be mental to move to that tin pot league… at his age and with his talent, patience should be adopted. He’ll have his opportunity – but for the love of god… Not the Scottish league 🤯 — Damian Walters (@DamianJWalters) September 6, 2020

There’s no way Bowyer will let him go this season. A full season in League One and he’ll hopefully continue to learn/develop into a top quality player — Chris Jones (@chrisjones_1982) September 6, 2020

Would be more gutted about losing him than any other player we’ve lost for a while. I know he’s going to leave eventually but I really hoped we could get a full season out of him. He’s such a talent. — Reece (@ReeCAFC16) September 6, 2020

Yeah right. @reluctantnicko is a hopeless journo. Don’t know how he still had a job. 🤮 — CafcPaul (@cafcpaul2) September 6, 2020

If today's reports are to believed and Celtic are interested in Alfie Doughty, they better not be disrespectful and think they can get him for a nominal fee. No more letting our players go for next to nothing. — Anthony Green (@AntTheAddick) September 6, 2020

100 percent. Alfie is a serious talent. — Simoo (@VFR65825176) September 6, 2020