Charlton Athletic

‘He’s such a talent’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to fresh Celtic transfer news

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Celtic are interested in signing Charlton Athletic midfielder Alfie Doughty.

Doughty endured a really positive season last term, establishing himself as one of Charlton’s brightest prospects despite their disappointing end to the season, culminating in relegation to League One.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan in the National League with Bromley, scoring twice for Neil Smith’s side.

Upon his return to the Valley, Doughty scored two goals and chipped in with three assists in 29 appearance for Lee Bowyer’s men, and he is now said to be attracting interest.

According to Nixon, Scottish giants Celtic are interested in signing Doughty, with their top scouts believed to have watched him in action against Swindon Town at the weekend.

Doughty lasted the full 90 minutes as the Addicks booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup, after a 3-1 win over Swindon Town at the County Ground.

This isn’t the first time Doughty – who has a year left on his contract at Charlton – has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Luton Town have previously had a bid worth £400,000 turned down for the left-sided midfielder, and with Celtic now reportedly interested, it remains to be seen where his future lies.

Here, we take a look at Charlton fans’ reactions to this latest speculation…


