‘He’d be foolish to make the move’ – Tottenham eyeing up move for EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series

Wigan Athletic youngster Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, as per reports from The Sun.

Spurs are said to be interested in signing both Gelhardt and Jensen Weir, with Wigan recently going into administration and facing a financial crisis.

Gelhardt has made 17 first-team appearances for Wigan this season, scoring one goal and producing a series of impressive performances.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye for the Latics, with Spurs now reportedly looking to beat Everton to the forward’s signature.

Here, we discuss whether Spurs would be a good move for Gelhardt…

Alfie Burns

Not in my eyes, he’d be foolish to make the move to North London.

Of course, you’ve got to say that Spurs are a great club and moving to a fantastic stadium, with a top coach like Jose Mourinho would be a top opportunity, but there are a number of red flags.

You’ve got to look at the likes of Jack Clarke who have moved to Spurs recently and seen their development halted. Does Gelhardt really want to do that at this stage when there are so many other opportunities out there?

The striker is still only 18 and he doesn’t have to be making this ‘huge move’ now, it might come later in his career, after a much more level headed transfer prior to that.

At this stage, it is all about game time and developing. Spurs isn’t the place for him.

George Dagless

It is and it isn’t a good move if that makes sense.

It is in the sense that he is joining a big club that knows how to develop players and has fantastic facilities in which to get the best out of himself.

It isn’t, though, in the sense that he isn’t going to be getting much first-team action when he joins and probably wouldn’t for a while.

Indeed, even when perhaps considered old enough to break through elsewhere, Harry Kane could still be standing in his way as he’s not exactly over the hill at the moment.

Gelhardt is a good young player and though there are perks to a move to Tottenham, I do think another club would be better for him.

Jacob Potter

It could be a good move for the Latics youngster.

Gelhardt has really caught the eye with some impressive performances for Wigan this season, and I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him.

Obviously he wouldn’t be a regular starter for Spurs if he signed for them, and I’d expect a loan move for Gelhardt to a League One or Championship side ahead of the 2020/21 season if he signed for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Bearing in mind that Spurs will be looking at a cut-price deal for the Latics forward, it could be a shrewd move to target him whilst Wigan are struggling financially.