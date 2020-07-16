‘He’d be fascinating to watch’ – Leeds United in transfer battle with Everton for playmaker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have been linked with the signing of Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Amer Gojak, as per Corriere dello Sport.

Gojak has made over 150 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb and scored four goals and registered five assists across 38 appearances in 2019/20.

The 23-year-old also made five appearances in the UEFA Champions League this term, and the midfielder has made 10 appearances for the Bosnia national side, scoring four times.

Corriere dello Sport claim that Leeds, Hertha Berlin, Bologna and Sassuolo are interested in Gojak, with Croatian media outlet Sportske Novosti also claiming that Everton are interested in signing the player.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Gojak would be a good signing for Leeds…

Jacob Potter

He could be worth the punt.

Gojak has been impressive for Dinamo Zagreb this season, and is attracting interest from Everton as well, which shows that he’s a player with real talent.

Leeds need reinforcements ahead of a long-awaited return to the Premier League next season, and Gojak would add some much-needed depth to their midfield options.

Pablo Hernandez has often been trusted to provide the creative spark from midfield, but signing Gojak would ease the weight of expectation on the Spaniard’s shoulders.

Leeds need to make sure they get this transfer window right, otherwise, they’ll be looking at a swift return back into the Championship if they win promotion this season.

George Dagless

Very interesting, this.

He’s an international for Bosnia and we know they’ve got some very good footballers to call upon.

He’s quite a tall attacking midfielder so he packs a bit of punch whilst he also has a keen eye for an assist in particular.

He’s played in the Champions League for Dinamo Zagreb and the likes of Everton are looking at him as well so I think this is a signing Leeds fans could well be intrigued and even excited by.

From what I’ve seen, he’d be fascinating to watch improve under Marcelo Bielsa.

Ned Holmes

If the Whites can get this one done, it could represent a really good move for them.

We know that Marcelo Bielsa prefers a light squad but Adam Forshaw’s injury issues have exposed them a little this term, so adding some more options in midfield makes a lot of sense – particularly ahead of a season in the Premier League.

Gojak is more an attacking midfielder than a Forshaw replacement and you feel he could serve as cover or an alternative to Klich or Pablo – in one of the two further forward midfield roles.

At 23, he looks a player that should only get better over the next few years and the interest of other Premier League clubs shows just what a bright prospect he is.

It’s a move that is likely to pay dividends down the line but one that I think makes a lot of sense.