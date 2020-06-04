‘He’d be better off going to Aston Villa’ – Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham among clubs in chase for EFL ace: The verdict

Said Benrahma looks set to be a player in high demand this summer, after a standout campaign for Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford.

The Algerian has been a key player for the Bees since joining the club from Nice last summer, scoring 21 goals and producing 25 assists across two seasons in all competitions.

This season, Benrahma has scored 10 goals and chipped in with eight assists in Brentford’s bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League, with a top-six finish on the cards for Thomas Frank’s side.

Have Brentford done these 15 things in the last 10 years?

1 of 15 Been relegated. Yes No

According to Foot Mercato, though, a number of high-profile clubs are interested in signing Benrahma, who has previously been valued at a price of around €30-35m.

West Ham, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Leicester City have been credited with an interest in Benrahma, with the 24-year-old establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Championship.

Here, the FLW team discuss which club Benrahma would be best off joining if he was to leave Brentford this summer…

George Dagless

I’d say Arsenal or Leicester.

Being honest, I think he could play at a better level than West Ham, though they are obviously underperforming this season, whilst a move to Villa has similar issues as they’re set to be mid-table at best for a bit, in my opinion, if they stay up this year.

At Chelsea, I could see him improving under Frank Lampard but I’m not sure if he gets the same amount of game time he would at Leicester or Arsenal.

Certainly, I think there’s a spot in the front three for him at both clubs and under both Arteta and Rodgers he’d really improve – one of the two for me.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be better off going to Aston Villa to be honest.

Benrahma has really impressed me in his time with Brentford so far, and if they had him available for the whole of this season, then I think they would have been a lot closer to the top-two in the Championship.

He’s a player that can change the course of a game on his own at times, and will be heavily relied upon by Brentford in the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

A move to Villa is likely to offer him the most game time, but he’ll be wanting to play his football in the Premier League in the near future, and Dean Smith’s side are currently fighting for survival in the top-flight, so any potential move could hinge on which division they’re playing in next season.

He wouldn’t get the game time he needs to further his development at Arsenal, Leicester or West Ham in my eyes.

Ned Holmes

Chelsea and Arsenal are both big clubs and under their new managers I could see the appeal of both but for me, Leicester represents the best move for Benrahma.

The Mahrez comparison can seem a little like a lazy one but the truth in the matter is that the Foxes have yet to properly replace him and Benrahma is someone that could thrive in their fast-paced style of play.

It hasn’t worked out for Demarai Gray just yet and I think the Brentford winger could come in a cement his place in the side early on.

There are a lot of exciting, young players at the King Power at the moment and it seems as though Rodgers is building something – Benrahma could make himself a vital cog in that machine.

George Harbey

Benrahma is an exceptional talent who should be playing in the Premier League next season, with or without Brentford.

I truly believe that it would be money well spent if one of those clubs were to go out and sign him as he reminds of Riyad Mahrez – a player who can right to the top.

It will be hard for Bees to keep hold of any of their star players beyond this season should they stay in the Championship, but the new stadium could help persuade those players to stay.

In terms of his next move, I think he could be an excellent addition for someone like Leicester. They are an exciting club on the up who are looking to become a solid top-four team, and they would match Benrahma’s quality in my opinion.