‘He’d be an exciting signing’ – Rangers set sights on 20-goal EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have reportedly registered their interest in signing Blackpool forward Jerry Yates according to The 72.

Yates has been impressive in Blackpool’s push for promotion into the Championship this term, with the striker scoring 20 goals in 43 appearances for Neil Critchley’s side.

That strong run of form has seen the Tangerines move up to fourth in the League One table in recent weeks, and they’ll fancy their chances of making a timely return to the second-tier of English football.

A move to Ibrox with Rangers could be tempting for Yates though, with Steven Gerrard’s side recently clinching the Scottish Premiership title, after. hugely impressive league campaign under the former Liverpool midfielder’s management.

It remains to be seen as to whether any formal approach for Yates has been made by Rangers yet, but they’re clearly keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

But would Yates be a good signing for Rangers ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I’d question whether this is the right move for Yates.

He has done really well this season, and after scoring so many goals for Swindon last season, it may have been tough on him mentally after being let go by Rotherham after they were promoted to the Championship.

He has been one of the best strikers in League One this season, and he’s catching the eye of many Championship clubs including Nottingham Forest.

Rangers are a big club who are likely to strive for more success after winning the SPFL this season, and with Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos at the club, would Yates get regular game time?

He’d be an exciting signing for them, but he should consider it carefully.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a very good signing for Rangers if they are able to pull it off.

Yates has an excellent goalscoring record for Blackpool this season, and has been key to their remarkable rise up the table to push for promotion to the Championship during the later stages of the campaign.

As a result, you do feel as though his goals could certainly be a useful asset for Steven Gerrard’s side, and the impact he has made in helping Blackpool make that charge for promotion, means he could be well equipped to cope with the demands of competing for silverware at Ibrox as well.

Indeed, with the future of Jermain Defoe seemingly uncertain with his contract with the Scottish champions expiring at the end of this season, it does seem as though Rangers could benefit from adding an extra option to their attacking ranks this summer, meaning a move for Yates could be a sensible one all-round.

Which clubs did Blackpool sell these players to?

1 of 20 Who did Ben Burgess leave Blackpool for in 2011? Tranmere Hull Notts County Brentford

Ben Wignall:

It’s one thing for a few Championship clubs to be taking a punt on a prolific League One scorer like Yates, however I think Rangers need to be looking at something different.

Now they’re Scottish champions once again, they’re going to need to bolster their squad with a bit of Champions League class in order to ensure they get to the group stages of the competition.

Don’t get me wrong, Yates seems to be a very good finisher but he’d be a tiny fish in a big pond in European competition and I just think Rangers could do with some more experience to compete with Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.

A lot of clubs will now be trying to shop for that next Ivan Toney who dominated League One and can potentially step up a few levels, but I’m not so sure that Yates is that guy and definitely not the one for the Gers.