“He’d be an excellent signing” – Crystal Palace eyeing transfer swoop for on-loan Sheffield United star: The verdict

Morgan Gibbs-White has been in fine form so far this campaign, with the on-loan Sheffield United star firing in the goals and picking up the assists at will.

With the Blades battling near the top of the table – and vying for a play-off spot – they have needed their players to produce some moments of magic for them along the way and the Wolves man has certainly done just that.

The youngster has thrived in his role with the Blades and they will not be too keen to let him leave at the end of the season.

They might be resigned to doing so though, with a multitude of other clubs now lining up to sign him on a permanent basis. One of those clubs is Crystal Palace, as reported by TeamTalk, with the side desperate to add to their ranks in the summer.

Patrick Vieira has already taken to raiding the Championship for its best talent to strengthen his side and it looks as though Gibbs-White might be the latest. With other sides chasing him though, would a move to the Eagles be the best port of call? Would it work out for him there? We asked some of our writers for their verdict…

Alfie Burns

He’d be an excellent signing.

This season has felt like a real breakout campaign for Gibbs-White.

Yes, we knew about his talent before Wolves loaned him to Sheffield United, but he’s got himself really fit and is influencing nearly every game he plays in.

Eight goals and seven assists is a superb return, whilst Gibbs-White’s work off the ball also encourage you that he will be making it at the top level.

Palace would be getting their hands on another gem if they got this deal over the line. The biggest hurdle, though, might well be that Wolves won’t want to sell a player that could easily be playing for them next season.

Nevertheless, he’d be a top addition for Palace.

Marcus Ally

Morgan Gibbs-White’s performances suggest that he should be operating in the top half of the Premier League next season.

That seems a more likely possibility at Wolverhampton Wanderers than anywhere else realistically.

In looking to replace loanee Conor Gallagher, Gibbs-White would be a very smart addition, they are very different players but it would represent good business.

Palace do not have a specialist number ten and therefore the signing of Gibbs-White would give Vieira some tactical flexibility and also add quality in the final third.

The South Londoners have recruited well from the EFL in recent years and signing Gibbs-White would be a continuation of that.

Josh Cole

Although Gibbs-White has demonstrated that he is capable of thriving at Championship level this season, he may not be the right man to take Palace to new heights.

While the Eagles will need to bolster their options in midfield when Conor Gallagher’s loan deal expires following the conclusion of the current campaign, Gibbs-White has only managed to provide two direct goal contributions in 46 Premier League appearances.

Whereas the 22-year-old has made considerable strides in terms of his development at Sheffield United, the jury is still out on whether he is ready to start week-in, week-out at the highest level.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that Palace should only look into the possibility of signing Gibbs-White from Wolves if they view him as a long-term project.