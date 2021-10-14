‘He’d be a top signing’ – Swansea City cast eyes over EFL midfielder : The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have entered the race for exciting Harrogate Town midfielder Alex Pattison, as exclusively reported yesterday by FLW.

According to the report, The Swans are one of five Championship sides who have expressed an interest in the 24-year-old, with Barnsley, Blackpool, Hull City, and Luton Town, also monitoring the midfielder’s situation.

Pattison, who progressed through the ranks at Middlesbrough, spent the last two seasons with Wycombe Wanderers, where he accumulated 23 appearances.

Have Swansea City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Swnasea had a higher or lower average attendance than Bournemouth this season? Higher Lower

The young midfielder joined Harrogate in the summer, and he has since been an integral part as to why they have been so successful early on in this campaign.

Pattison has five goals and two assists in his 10 games thus far, and if he can continue in that vein, then a bidding war could even emerge.

Here, we take a look at how three of our writers at FLW view a potential move to Swansea…

Marcus Ally

It would be a cheap gamble with the 24-year-old’s deal up in the summer but one that I can definitely get on board with. Russell Martin must have identified something that he likes about Pattison and the more players he gets that fit into his philosophy the better Swansea will become.

Five goals and two assists from ten appearances in League Two is an outstanding start for a central midfielder. With his deal up at the end of the season the Sulphurites could consider holding onto him in attempting to sustain their promotion push and accept that Pattison could leave them for free in the summer.

The 24-year-old struggled for game time for Wycombe Wanderers in the second tier last season but sometimes it is just the wrong club at the wrong time. Swansea operate very differently to Wycombe, as a cheap gamble I see this as a risk free transfer with a potentially high upside. Go for it.

George Dagless

I think it could be.

Of course, you don’t know exactly how he would fare in the Championship until he starts playing there but he certainly has talent and ability and should only improve in the next few years.

He’s getting towards the peak seasons in his career and his form at Harrogate this season is showing just what sort of trajectory he is on.

It’s also the sort of signing that could boost Swansea and one that would make sense for them, given that it wouldn’t break the bank and would also bring in a player that, if he was to excel for them, they could make a nice profit on.

He’s certainly worth their consideration and worth watching for a little longer at least.

George Harbey

It was only a matter of time before bigger clubs started to circle around Pattison.

He’s been in tremendous form for Harrogate this season, scoring five goals and chipping in with a couple of assists from midfield.

He’s also helped them form a solid base in midfield, which has given them the platform to push forward and pick up wins.

Swansea will look to bolster their midfield options in January, especially with Matt Grimes’ future still up in the air.

Pattison would come in and not only strengthen them, but give them goalscoring threat from midfield.

He’d be a top signing.