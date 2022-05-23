“He’d be a top signing” – Huddersfield Town eye summer move for Manchester City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are interested in a summer move for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee, as per a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

The report states that the Terriers will face competition from Swansea City, after what was a mightily impressive season from the 19-year-old.

McAtee predominantly played for the club’s U23s last season, scoring 18 goals in 23 Premier League 2 matches, adding a further seven assists in the process.

However, he was called up into the first-team on a few occasions, featuring in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Huddersfield’s interest in the Manchester City starlet…

Quiz: Can you name which club Huddersfield Town sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Juninho Bacuna? Celtic Aberdeen Rangers Kilmarnock

Declan Harte

Man City have produced many exciting young talents in recent years, with McAtee another highly rated prospect.

This would be an interesting signing, with the midfielder having already earned a couple of appearances for Pep Guardiola’s first team.

That shows how highly regarded he is at the Etihad that the Catalan has afforded him these opportunities.

Huddersfield will also be looking to strengthen the side regardless of what division they compete in next season.

However, this move may yet depend on the outcome of their play-off final against Forest.

Josh Cole

This could potentially turn out to be a clever move by Huddersfield as McAtee excelled at Under-23 level for Manchester City last season.

The attacking midfielder provided 25 direct goal contributions for his side in the Premier League 2 Division 1.

Whereas it may take McAtee some time to get up to speed at senior level due to the fact that he has only featured on six occasions for City’s first team, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

Having managed to further the development of Levi Colwill during the current campaign, Corberan will be confident in his ability to get the best out of McAtee.

Alfie Burns

This could be extremely shrewd business and it’s what we’ve come to expect of Huddersfield Town.

Over the years, the club has proved to be one that the Premier League’s elite can trust to develop young talent.

Emile Smith Rowe, Trevoh Chalobah and, now, Levi Colwill, have all enjoyed fruitful spells at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Man City would surely be delighted to send McAtee to West Yorkshire, given how they work with that kind of emerging talent. That’s whether they are in the Premier League or Championship.

Interestingly, this Huddersfield side could probably do with someone of McAtee’s profile too.

The 19-year-old is creative and scores goals from an area of the field that Huddersfield have lacked this season.

In either division, he’d be a top signing, whilst Huddersfield will look a top destination for City.