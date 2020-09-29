‘He’d be a top signing’ – Everton eyeing transfer swoop for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton had reportedly entered the race to sign Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey according to Football Insider.

Godfrey was one of Norwich’s rare bright sparks in the Premier League last season, even though they were relegated back into the Championship.

It has previously been claimed that Fulham are also interested in a deal to sign the Canaries defender, although it appears as though the Toffees could now be leading the race to land his signature.

A move to Goodison Park could surely tempt Godfrey, although it is believed that Norwich aren’t looking at selling him anytime soon, as they look to make a swift return to the Premier League under the management of Daniel Farke.

But would Godfrey be a good signing for Everton this season as they look to challenge for a top-six finish with Carlo Ancelotti?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

This deal makes sense.

I still feel Everton could do with enhancing their backline, with their options past Yerry Mina and Micheal Keane are somewhat depleted.

Godfrey impressed in the Premier League last season and has all the attributes required in a modern-day centre-back, he’s comfortable on the ball, adept in aerial battles and has an impressive passing range.

If a sufficient bid comes in, I can see the Canaries offloading albeit reluctantly.

Norwich do already possess a number of decent centre-back options so although it would be a blow to lose Godfrey, they have a number of players who can come in and step up.

Whether he’d be a frequent starter for Everton remains to be seen, but he bolsters their defensive options nicely.

George Harbey:

Godfrey still has a lot to offer in the Premier League, I feel, and I think he’d be a top signing for Everton.

Godfrey didn’t really show what he was all about in the Premier League last term, and it’s always hard for a defender to stand out when the team is conceding goals and just not competing in the top-flight.

He is a very impressive ball-playing defender, though, who is comfortable at playing out from the back and bringing others into play, which would definitely help him fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s system and style of play.

Norwich will want to keep hold of their homegrown players before the transfer window slams shut, but with Jamal Lewis leaving and Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons’ futures now up in the air, I can see Godfrey departing.

It would take a lot for him to get in the team ahead of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina given Everton’s impressive start to the campaign, but he is an impressive young player with plenty of potential in him.

Ned Holmes:

Godfrey certainly didn’t look out of place in the Premier League, so if Everton need defensive reinforcements they could do a lot worse.

He’s athletic, reads the game well, and is confident on the ball – making him an attractive option for the Toffees.

The 22-year-old should only improve as he continues to develop, which would certainly make him a sound investment for the Toffees.

It would be a blow for the Canaries as he appears to be a key part of Farke’s plans this term and with not long left of the window, you’d imagine it’ll take a substantial offer to persuade them to sell.

If that comes, you feel they may cash in.