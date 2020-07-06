‘He’d be a terrific addition’ – Sunderland eyeing transfer swoop for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing midfielder Jay Spearing ahead of the summer transfer window according to journalist Alan Nixon.

SUNDERLAND. Keen on Jay Spearing after left BLACKPOOL. TRANMERE were and BOLTON might be. Solid free. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

Spearing has been a free-agent since he revealed that he was leaving Blackpool upon the expiration of his contract, and it seems as though he’s attracting interest heading towards next year’s campaign.

The former Liverpool midfielder made 36 appearances in total for the Tangerines last season, as they finished 13th in the League One table after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Sunderland finished eighth in the third-tier standings, which would have been a frustrating outcome for the club’s supporters, who would have been keen to see their side finish in the top-six this term.

But Phil Parkinson is seemingly eager to conduct his transfer business relatively early, with Spearing being a potential transfer target for the Black Cats.

Would Spearing be a good addition to the Sunderland team though?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

Spearing would be an excellent signing for Sunderland, I feel.

The midfielder has been a key player for Blackpool in their revival under Neil Critchley, and he’d add some much-needed qualities at the Stadium of Light.

Spearing is a leader who gives his all in the middle of the park, and having played at the highest level, he has some decent pedigree which could be beneficial as Phil Parkinson prepares to rebuild his squad this summer.

He’s still only 31 years of age so he still has an awful lot to offer, and I think Sunderland have been lacking his type of player since Lee Cattermole departed the club.

He’d be a terrific addition.

Alfie Burns:

He’s got great experience, plenty of League One knowledge and has also handled the pressure of playing for a hugely demanding fanbase.

For me, Spearing ticks a lot of boxes and he could be a shrewd addition as Sunderland look to rebuild.

Of course, it isn’t the most inspiring deal, but they are often the ones that are worth their weight in gold in the third-tier. Spearing is a calm head and might just help elevate Sunderland to the level they’ve been short of in the last two seasons.

Is he enough to turn the tide at Sunderland? No, but Spearing would be part of a bigger picture and, hopefully, better future.

Jacob Potter:

This could be a smart bit of business by the Black Cats.

Spearing really impressed me in his time with Blackpool, and I think he’d be more than good enough of challenging for a starting spot in Phil Parkinson’s squad.

He would add some much-needed experience and leadership to the Sunderland team next season if he signed for the club, and I think he could prove to be the missing piece in the promotion jigsaw for the Black Cats.

A smart bit of business if they get this deal over the line.