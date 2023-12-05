Highlights Middlesbrough are planning to strengthen their defence by targeting Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall.

Worrall has struggled for game time this season but has Premier League experience and knows how to achieve promotion.

Boro's thin defensive options make Worrall's potential signing exciting, and a loan deal would be a financially risk-free move.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are planning to strengthen their defensive options in the January transfer window.

According to The Sun, the Teesside outfit have set their sights on Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Worrall has struggled for consistent game time at the City Ground this season, starting just five of Forest’s opening 13 league games.

The centre back played 30 times in the Premier League in the previous campaign, as the Reds successfully cemented their position in the top flight.

Would Joe Worrall be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough are now hoping to secure a deal to sign the defender in the January window, potentially on loan.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 26-year-old would be a good addition to Michael Carrick’s first team squad at the Riverside…

Declan Harte

Worrall is a defender with Premier League experience and knows what it takes to gain promotion to the top flight, having been a key part of Steve Cooper’s side since he took charge as manager.

However, he has fallen out of favour in recent months, which could open the door to Middlesbrough to sign the 26-year-old.

This would be an exciting move for supporters, especially given how thin the Boro side is looking in defence at the moment.

Tommy Smith and Darragh Lenihan are both absent due to long-term injuries, and won’t be seen again this campaign.

Dael Fry is also absent through a fitness issue, which has left Carrick with very few options at centre back.

Bringing Worrall into the fold would be a big upgrade and give the team the added depth it needs to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

If a loan deal can be agreed, then it would be a financially risk-free move for Boro and it could open the door to a permanent deal down the line.

Boro need reinforcements in January, so this is a promising sign that the club will be active in the winter market when it opens next month.

Alfie Burns

The injury to Darragh Lenihan has been a real blow to Middlesbrough, and Michael Carrick will have been frustrated watching Paddy McNair hobble out of Saturday's defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

It's little surprise, then, to see Boro looking at centre-back options heading into January.

In terms of Worrall, he'd be a superb pick-up for Carrick. He appears out of the picture at Forest right now, and although things can change quickly, you look at Forest and think they are always open to a bit of movement in the market. The centre-back is more than getable, particualrly on a loan.

Worrall is a promotion-winner in the Championship, having played 42 times in 2021/22 when Forest won the play-offs under Steve Cooper. He carried the captain's armband for a long time at the City Ground, too, underlining the leadership qualities he could bring to Boro if he makes the move.

A target that Boro should feel confident of landing, and even more confident of being a success.