‘He’d be a strong signing’ – Southampton set sights on five-goal EFL forward: The verdict

Southampton are believed to be interested in a deal to sign Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, according to a recent report from Bristol Live.

Semenyo has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Robins this term, and has chipped in with five goals and seven assists so far this season.

He has previously had loan spells with the likes of Bath City and Newport County, before spending the 2019/20 season with League One side Sunderland.

But the forward has since returned to Ashton Gate, and has gone on to feature for the Bristol City first-team, and it appears as though some of his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Southampton could be tempting for the 21-year-old as well, with the Saints currently sat 14th in the Premier League table, as they head into their final nine matches of the 2020/21 season.

But would Semenyo be a good enough signing for Southampton heading into the summer transfer window?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I’m not surprised.

Semenyo is a really exciting talent and is emerging as one of Bristol City’s most talented prospects, and to see top-flight clubs like Southampton keep tabs on his progress is not a shock.

He’s a quick, versatile attacking player who often proves to be a catalyst for goal-scoring opportunities for the Robins, and he’s a play you’d feel they’d like to keep hold of moving forwards.

Able to operate as a central striker or on the flank, he’d offer Southampton a real energetic outlet in the final third and someone who could offer some fresh impetus.

However, it’s worth noting that Semenyo’s goalscoring output still needs some work but given time you feel that can come and he could be a real dangerous asset to have in your team.

He’s still young and does occasionally make some poor decisions on the ball, with him sometimes looking to do too much on his own, but he could can refine that as the years progress.

He’d be a strong signing for the future for the Saints, there is no doubting that.

Alfie Burns:

Semenyo is a player that I really like. He’s got that little bit of Premier League quality about him and I can see why a club in the top-flight might set about taking a look at him this summer.

For me, the 21-year-old has been criminally underused this season at Ashton Gate.

That sounds daft to say he’s made 37 appearances in the Championship, but not enough of them have come in the starting line-up.

He’s that good at unbalancing the game with his fast feet and speed of thought. Southampton will see that in him and believe that he can be lured out of Ashton Gate, I’m sure.

Phil Spencer:

What an exciting move this would be.

Antoine Semenyo is undoubtedly a top player in the making and so I think it’s only a matter of time until he makes the step to the Premier League. That said I’m not sure that he’s ready yet.

Semenyo is at least one full Championship season away from being ready for the top flight and so that needs to be his priority right now.

If a deal could be agreed that would see him loaned back to the Championship then it could make sense, but otherwise I think it’s perhaps 12 months too early.