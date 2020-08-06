‘He’d be a stellar signing’ – Fulham set sights on former Premier League midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are said to have registered their interest in signing Ryan Fraser ahead of their return to the Premier League according to Sky Sports.

Crystal Palace are also believed to be rivalling the Cottagers to the potential signing of the pacy winger ahead of the new season.

Fraser has been a free-agent since he opted not to renew his contract with AFC Bournemouth, who were eventually relegated into the Championship this term.

The Scotsman made 32 appearances in total for the Cherries in all competitions this season, and chipped in with one goal and four assists.

Fulham will be preparing for life back in the Premier League, after they won promotion from the second tier with a play-off final win over Brentford at Wembley.

But would Fraser be a good signing for Scott Parker’s side?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a stellar signing.

Fraser has been one of Bournemouth’s shining lights during their five seasons in the Premier League, with his sheer pace, dribbling ability and work-rate some of his standout qualities.

He’d add a different dimension to Fulham’s wide options, and ultimately he’s a player whom has bags of Premier League experience so that can only be a benefit to Scott Parker and his side.

To get a player of Fraser’s calibre on a free transfer does not come around that often, so Fulham should be trying to push to the front of the queue to sign him

I do really like the sound of Ryan Fraser and Joe Bryan down the left for the Cottagers, both aren’t afraid to get stuck in and do the dirty work, whilst both offer excellent solutions going forward.

Ned Holmes:

Definitely.

The Cottagers certainly need to add some more quality in the final third and Fraser would provide exactly that.

The Scotsman has been fantastic for Bournemouth in recent years and it’s no wonder that he’s been linked with some of the top flight’s biggest clubs.

He’s proven in the top flight and I think that’s key for Fulham. Last time they were promoted they spent big on some players untested in the Premier League, which didn’t help them out.

To me, this move would indicate they have learnt from that. Get it done.

George Dagless:

Could well be.

Fraser is probably going to miss out on a top-six club this summer, I think his chance for that was more likely this time last year.

However, he is still a Premier League level footballer without doubt and Fulham could benefit hugely from his presence out wide.

They have good options in those areas so that’s an interesting situation Scott Parker will need to solve but I think Fraser does add to the squad so it’s worth a look.