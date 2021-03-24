‘He’d be a solid addition’ – Brentford keeping tabs on Manchester City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

A host of clubs are said to be taking a look at Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis after an impressive loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion are keeping tabs on Harwood-Bellis, with a potential move to the Premier League in the offing for next season.

Brentford are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old as they look to win promotion this season, and could be a target for them if they do go up.

Harwood-Bellis has made 11 appearances for Blackburn since joining Tony Mowbray’s side from the Etihad Stadium, and has shown glimpses of his ball-playing qualities in the Championship.

Here, we discuss the Bees’ reported interest in the defender…

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one for Brentford to consider in my opinion.

Harwood-Bellis has been really impressive on loan for Blackburn these past few months, showing he is more than capable of competing in the Championship, potentially setting himself up for a move to the Premier League.

As a result, I don’t think there is any doubt that he could do a more than useful job were he to join Brentford, but when I look at the number of centre backs they already have in their squad, I’m not entirely sure they need to add another in the shape of Harwood-Bellis.

Add to that the fact that it appears as though a number of already established top-flight clubs are starting to take an interest in Harwood-Bellis, and it could be difficult for Brentford to get a deal done here, meaning that for them at least, they may be better focusing their attentions elsewhere in the lead up to the summer window.

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a solid addition to the Brentford team.

I’ve been really impressed with Harwood-Bellis so far this season, and I think he’s a player with a bright future ahead of him.

But he’s only had one loan spell under his belt, and I don’t think he’s quite justified playing football regularly in the Premier League just yet.

If Brentford are to win promotion this term, then I don’t think Harwood-Bellis would be a good enough option to have in defence in the top-flight.

But if they’re to remain in the Championship, then I think this could be a shrewd bit of business for the Bees.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great signing for Brentford.

Harwood-Bellis is a huge talent and to be honest it would be a bit surprising if Manchester City let him leave already.

He’s showed some of his quality for Blackburn this term, but by moving to Brentford the hope would be that he would really kick on.

At 19 years of age there’s a lot of developing to do but the Bees would relish the challenge of turning him into a top-level player – something that they have an excellent track record of doing.