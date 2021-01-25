‘He’d be a shrewd investment’ – Leeds United eyeing up Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are among a host of sides interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, as per the Athletic.

Football League World exclusively reported at the weekend that interest had emerged in Johnson from the Premier League, the Championship as well as from abroad.

The Athletic are now reporting that Leeds United, Brentford, Burnley and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are showing an interest in the midfielder heading into the summer.

Leeds – who are arguably the most high-profile clubs from the list – will be planning for the future as they look to cement their place in the Premier League.

Here, we discuss this potential arrival at Elland Road…

Phil Spencer

This is certainly an interesting link.

Brennan Johnson is a player with undoubted potential and that’s been shown by his performances this term.

While he hasn’t yet broken into the Nottingham Forest first team fold, the 19-year-old has been excellent during his loan spell with Lincoln City where he has scored seven and created seven more.

It’s clear that Johnson wouldn’t be a first team player for Leeds straight away, but he’s certainly a player who could be a Premier League star in the years to come and that’s why he’d be a shrewd investment.

Perhaps if Leeds can sign the player and loan him back to the Championship then this is a move that would make real sense.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this deal for Leeds.

Johnson has really impressed me whilst out on loan with Lincoln City this season, and I’m not surprised to hear that his strong performances have caught the eye this month.

Leeds have a good track record when it comes to giving younger players a chance in the first-team, and I think Johnson could flourish under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

However, the Leeds boss has stated that he won’t be signing any senior players this month, which could hint that a move for Johnson is true.

With the likes of Brentford and Burnley also believed to be keen on a deal to sign the Nottingham Forest younger though, Leeds will have to do all they can to persuade him to sign along the dotted line at Elland Road.

I think this would be a smart bit of business by Bielsa’s men.

George Dagless

Potentially.

Is he ready? Well he’s not going to be playing much first-team football straight away I would suggest.

Leeds have obviously made it a priority of theirs to add good young players to their club for a while and we’ve seen plenty of talented youngsters head there in the recent past.

I think Johnson would improve at Leeds, of course, but I don’t think he’d be expecting to be playing first-team football week in, week out and in that sense I wonder if there are better options for him.