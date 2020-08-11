‘He’d be a safe option’ – West Brom locked in talks to secure transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are in pole position over West Ham in the race to secure a deal for Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy, as per Sky Sports.

Duffy has slipped down the pecking order at the Seagulls and was only afforded 19 appearances for Graham Potter’s side last season, and it seems a move to the Baggies is firmly on the cards with both clubs locked in talks.

So, would the centre-back be a good addition for Bilic’s side? Is he needed?

Alfie Burns

Alfie Burns

Duffy is an experienced centre-back and he’s a good player, but I’m not entirely sure West Brom need him.

Slaven Bilic has Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Ahmed Hegazi available to him at the moment, so when you look at the qualities they’ve got, it might make sense for the fourth centre-back to be a young player.

West Brom need to be cautious of overloading their squad in areas where they don’t need strengthening, particularly with players that are looking for that big contract to see them through.

Look, it isn’t a bad signing, but I don’t feel it’s needed.

George Dagless

He could be.

He’s got experience of helping a promoted side establish itself in the Premier League after getting out of the Championship from his days with Brighton and such know-how is vital for a club like the Baggies.

He might not be a glamour signing but he could be a clever arrival that gets the Baggies a sure footing back in the Premier League under Slaven Bilic next season, and I think fans will be pleased with him joining.

Jacob Potter

I definitely think he’s needed.

West Brom’s current defensive options don’t have much experience of playing in the Premier League on a regular basis.

Duffy has really impressed me whilst with Brighton and Hove Albion, and I think he’d be a fantastic addition to Slaven Bilic’s squad.

He’s a real threat in the air, and would be a regular starter for the Baggies if they signed him I think.

He’d be a safe option for West Brom, and it’s certainly a deal I can get behind, as they could do far worse than signing the Irishman.