“He’d be a really useful presence” – Middlesbrough set to compete for signing of 30-year old: The verdict

Middlesbrough are set to compete with Sunderland and Huddersfield Town for the signing of Robbie Brady.

According to Teamtalk, Chris Wilder is keen on bringing the 30-year old to the club this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the Irishman would be a good addition to the Boro squad…

George Dagless

I think Chris Wilder is eager to add both good young players to the squad with a point to prove and some more experienced pros to act as foil around them, as he aims to replicate the work he did at Sheffield United.

Brady has plenty of experience from his time at Burnley in particular and I think that would prove invaluable at Middlesbrough.

His time at Bournemouth hasn’t been the most productive, of course, but I don’t think that takes away from his talent as a player and I do think in Middlesbrough’s set up he’d be a really useful presence to have in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Josh Cole

Whereas Middlesbrough will need to strengthen their attacking options this summer, they ought to avoid being dragged into a potential transfer battle for Brady.

Signed by Bournemouth last year, the 30-year-old failed to make an impact in the Championship for the club as he was limited to just six league appearances.

Although Chris Wilder will be confident in his ability to get the best out of Brady, it could be argued that he may find it more beneficial to focus on signing younger players who have the potential to make strides in terms of development.

By adding some real quality to his squad this summer, there is no reason why the Boro boss cannot oversee a push for promotion.

Carla Devine

I think Brady would be a good signing for Middlesbrough this summer. Obviously he didn’t get much of an opportunity for playing time with Bournemouth this season but he’s a well experienced player with talent.

He has plenty of Premier League experience under his belt and as well as being a boost on the pitch he also seems to be a good head in the dressing room which will be a boost in a side that’s searching for promotion.

The only worry with this one is his injury record and you could end up losing him in the side as a result of this.

However, with him out of contract this summer and therefore available on a free transfer, it seems a fairly risk free signing where the advantages will outweigh the worries in his performances.