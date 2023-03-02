“He’d be a real coup” – Mick Beale and Rangers eye multi-million-pound EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have been linked with Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

A report from The Sun has claimed Woodman is the Ibrox outfit’s top target and is on the radar of both Leeds United and Leicester City as well.

The Championship club are said to be open to offers with a £3.5 million fee touted.

But would he be a good signing for Rangers? And is he ready to make the step up?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Ned Holmes

Freddie Woodman is a fantastic, young goalkeeper and would be a shrewd addition for Rangers and Mick Beale.

I was surprised that Preston managed to sign him permanently if I’m honest because after his impressive spells at Swansea City he looked bound for big things.

A move to Ibrox will likely appeal to him and from what we’ve seen in the Championship, he should be ready to make the step up.

The expectation will be much higher at Ibrox but there won’t be a step up in the quality of the players he is facing.

There is so much to like about the 25-year-old and he could be the Rangers number one for years to come.

Billy Mulley

Freddie Woodman has gained good experience in the Championship and in my eyes, it is no surprise that he is being considered by Rangers.

Sitting second in the Championship clean sheets race and proving to be an excellent shot-stopper, I think he is more than capable.

Rangers are searching for a long-term replacement for Allan McGregor, with the 41-year-old proving to be a source of dependability for the Gers in the past.

This means that getting the right goalkeeper in is a big priority and you would think that Woodman is a very good option.

Likely to face a fair amount of competition, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a real coup for Mick Beale and his Rangers side.

I’m a big fan of Freddie Woodman and was actually surprised in the first place that Preston were able to secure a deal for him permanently.

He’s showcased he can cut it in the Championship with 14 clean sheets this term an indication of his abilities in between the sticks.

For Rangers, they need to source a replacement for 41-year-old Allan McGregor and Woodman could represent a fantastic solution, both in the short and long term.

The Gers are seemingly not alone in this transfer pursuit though with Premier League interest emerging in the former Newcastle United man as well, but you’d bet he’d be offered frequent game-time if he was to switch to Rangers.

The ball though lies firmly in Preston’s court and I can’t see them letting him go anytime soon.