“He’d be a real coup” – Cardiff City set sights on influential Reading FC player: The verdict

Cardiff City are interested in a summer move for Reading midfielder Josh Laurent, as per a report from Wales Online.

The Bluebirds, who appear to be one of the busier clubs with next season in mind, will be eager to compete at the top end of the division next season.

Laurent sees his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expire next month, with his potential availability likely to continue to attract second-tier clubs.

Laurent has featured 41 times for the Royals in the Championship this season, netting two goals and providing four assists in that time.

The 27-year-old won the fans’ Player of the Season award at Reading last season, proving to be an integral member of the squad over his two-year stay in Berkshire.

Three of our writers here at FLW’s have shared their thoughts regarding Cardiff’s interest in Laurent…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Josh Laurent could be an interesting proposition for Cardiff City this summer.

With Joe Ralls potentially departing the club, the Bluebirds will be a man light in the centre of the park and Laurent could fill that void.

Although not a like for like replacement, Laurent is versatile, playing a variety of roles through the centre of the pitch at Reading this campaign.

With his contract expiring with the Royals soon, Laurent could be a low cost option for Cardiff to add some dynamism to their midfield this summer.

Adam Jones

It does feel as those this would be a pointless move for Laurent at this stage.

He either needs to set his sights higher for a club competing at the right end of the division, a club in bottom end of the Premier League or remain at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

In fairness, Steve Morison seems to have prepared well for the summer and may sell the midfielder an exciting vision – but is it really worth relocating somewhere to a side that finish in the bottom half of the division?

Probably not – but this would be an excellent addition for the Bluebirds if they were able to secure an agreement – because he can contribute both offensively and defensively as well.

He would go a long way in filling the void Tommy Doyle has left – but I just can’t see this deal happening at this point.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a real coup for Cardiff in my eyes.

With Joe Ralls potentially departing, Marlon Pack leaving and Tommy Doyle returning to Man City, the Bluebirds could do with bolstering their central midfield options.

Initially, there were some question marks as to whether Josh Laurent would be able to handle the step up to the Championship following his switch to the Royals from Shrewsbury, but he’s shone in the second tier.

A reliable, driving force in midfield – Laurent has many attributes that stand out and he would benefit Cardiff City on both a defensive and attacking sense next season.

He’s not afraid to do the dirty work and is adept and intercepting the ball and recycling possession whilst possessing an impressive passing skillset.

The 27-year-old does like to burst forward with the ball to initiate attacks so the Bluebirds strike-force would benefit from service from central areas.

The fact this would be a free transfer makes this all the more better for the Welsh outfit.