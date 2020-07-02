‘He’d be a great signing’ – Sheffield United make formal offer for Leeds United transfer target: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have made an offer of £3.5million for Reading midfielder John Swift according to Berkshire Live.

The midfielder has been a regular for the Royals in recent seasons, and it appears as though his impressive showings this season haven’t gone unnoticed.

Reading are likely to have to cash-in on some of their key players in the summer to comply with FFP regulations, which will be frustrating to see for the club’s supporters.

Football Insider have previously reported that Leeds United are also interested in signing the former Chelsea midfielder, but Sheffield United have seemingly moved ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the race to sign him.

The Blades are currently sat tenth in the Premier League table, and will be looking to add reinforcements to their team ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

But would Swift be a good addition to Chris Wilder’s side ahead of next season?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a great signing for the Blades.

Swift has been one of Reading’s standout stars in what has been an underwhelming few seasons for the Royals on the pitch.

It’s inevitable that the Berkshire side are going to have to offload some of their key assets this summer to build some funds, in what has been a challenging period for the club financially.

Swift is among those key assets, however, I expect Reading to want to get at least £5m for the midfielder.

There are not many technically better midfielders in the Championship than swift, with his dribbling ability and eye for a pass something that Wilder will like.

The 25-year-old has flourished in a deeper midfield role this summer, and could offer the Blades a creative outlet from deep, him and Oliver Norwood could prove perfect foil to each other, with both possessing an impressive passing range.

From set-pieces, Swift is a threat also – so there is a lot to like here from a Blades perspective.

George Dagless:

I really can’t call this.

He’s had a really good season in patches but is he good enough and consistent enough to be playing regularly in a Premier League midfield just yet?

I’m not sure whether he is and I think Sheffield United should be looking at players that are.

They’re safe and will be playing top flight football next season so why not kick on now and start looking higher up for players.

Obviously, don’t break the bank needlessly or neglect the talent the EFL has to offer but I just think they’ve got such a platform to really establish themselves in the top flight and should shift their transfer aims accordingly.

I’d really like to see Chris Wilder do that this summer now it’s his first chance to really do so. And it’ll be interesting to see if he can.

Ned Holmes:

I’m conflicted on this one, I have to say.

Swift’s had a fantastic season for the Royals – adding five goals and 10 assists – and has earned a chance to prove himself at Premier League level but I’d question whether the Blades need him.

They’ve already got a creative central midfielder in Luke Freeman that has struggled for opportunities this term and I’d question whether Swift is a better player than him.

At 25, Swift is younger and could well improve over the next few years but in the likes of Fleck and Norwood he would face some tough competition in central midfield, leaving me to question whether this is a move Sheffield United really need to do.

If a well-priced deal can be found and Wilder sees a real use for him then it may well be a smart bit of business but I certainly don’t think it should be a high priority.