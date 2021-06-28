‘He’d be a great signing’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes Portsmouth transfer claim involving West Brom

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has claimed that West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths would be a good signing for the club this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The South Coast club are said to be one of a number of Football League sides that have made loan offers for the Baggies youngster this summer.

Griffiths has only just returned to the Hawthorns after completing an extremely successful loan spell with Cheltenham Town in Sky Bet League Two as the Robins lifted the league title.

Now it appears that both Pompey and Lincoln City are in for the exciting young prospect ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Speaking recently to FLW, Norris was quick to state that he feels the signing of the West Brom man would be a good bit of business for Pompey:

“I think he’d be a great signing, Cheltenham had a very good defensive record when he was there.

“They kept a lot of clean sheets with him in the team, you know, over 20 clean sheets.

“So they obviously had a decent keeper in their side, so I think that would be a good signing for the club to make.”

Portsmouth are seemingly in the market for a new keeper, with Craig MacGillivray appearing to be set to depart Fratton Park for pastures new as his current contract runs down towards expiry.

It remains to be seen if the club will go down the route of bringing in a young loanee or a more experienced option, with the market sure to be tough due to the ongoing pandemic.

Danny Cowley is still attempting to put his stamp on the team and he has gone someway to achieving that already, with Shaun Williams, Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Liam Vincent arriving from Millwall,, Rotherham United, Luton Town and Bromley respectively.