‘He’d be a great signing’ – Derby County weighing up transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

Derby County are in a perilous position as a football club right now and without a new takeover of the club going through there is little chance that they will be able to add to their squad in January.

However, should a takeover go through in the near future, it might enable Rooney to invest some money back into the squad and even prevent the Rams from having to sell off numerous other key players.

It has been reported by Football Insider that Derby are at the moment one of the sides that are interested in potentially making a move for Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green in January. That comes with him set to be out of contract in the summer and therefore he might be able to be snapped up for a six-figure fee.

So, with Derby interested in Edmonds-Green, we asked some of our FLW writer whether they feel he would be a good signing for the Rams…

Josh Cole

Although this would be a good signing by Derby, any potential swoop will only occur if the club are taken over in the coming weeks by a prospective buyer.

The Rams are currently unable to purchase players due to the nature of their transfer embargo and are facing an uncertain future.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in League One, Edmonds-Green clearly knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level and thus could become a key player for Derby in this division if Rooney’s side suffer relegation from the Championship next year.

However, if the Rams are looking at ways to improve their squad next month, they may need to draft up a list of alternatives to the Rotherham man as Preston and Barnsley are also eyeing a potential swoop.

Chris Thorpe

Well first of all, how on earth would this even be possible given Derby’s current predicament?

Unless they are willing to wait until Edmonds-Green is out of contract in the summer, I can’t see them buying him outright in January because it would be virtually impossible.

The takeover fiasco is causing havoc for them and their transfer plans so I don’t think this one would be a goer.

There’s no doubt he’d be a great signing for the Rams but by the time they are able to bring him in he may have been snapped up by another club.

This deal just isn’t feasible right now for Derby.

Billy Muley

The interest in Edmonds-Green is completely justified, as he is an exciting young prospect in the English game, who is proving to have the ability to operate higher up in the pyramid.

For me, Huddersfield should look to integrate him into the first-team set-up as he could go on to big things with the Terriers.

A loan spell with Derby could also be an excellent idea, with the 22-year-old definitely ready to make the step up to the Championship, and to a side who place a lot of emphasis on playing out from the back.

Right now, he is shining at Rotherham and will not be letting this speculation about his future impact his time with the table-topping Millers.