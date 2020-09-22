‘He’d be a great signing’ – Coventry City eyeing potential transfer for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are keeping tabs on Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, with the Sky Blues sending a scout to watch him in their clash with St Mirren on Saturday, as per the Courier.

The 25-year-old proceeded to score a wondergoal as Dundee United beat St Mirren 2-1, and the Sky Blues could be keen on a potential transfer ahead of the deadline.

Shankland slammed in 24 goals last season for the Scottish club as they secured promotion to the SPFL, and his impressive form has caught the attention of Coventry.

So, what do you make of this from a Sky Blues perspective? Good potential signing?

The team here at FLW take a look…

Jacob Potter

I think he’d be a great signing for Mark Robins’ side.

Shankland has shown that he knows where the back of the net is with Dundee United, and I think he’s more than capable of adjusting to the demands of English football.

He’s still got age on his side as well, and I think he’d be the ideal player to challenge both Tyler Walker and Matt Godden for their spots in the starting XI this season.

Competition for places is never a bad dilemma to have as a manager, and I think Shankland can provide that this season with the Sky Blues.

If he can hit the ground running with Coventry, then it could prove to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship.

Alfie Burns

I think it’s important that Coventry keep striving to improve the options in Mark Robins’ squad.

They’ve made a good start to the season, but it would be foolish of them to sit tight at the moment. I’d be looking for two or three additions.

The one thing that Shankland brings you is a goal threat. He’s bagged 24 in 26 appearances last season in the Scottish Championship and, although that’s a level below the English second-tier, it shows he’s got an eye for goal.

It’s goals that will keep Coventry up this season, so there’s definitely something in bringing Shankland on board.

The 25-year-old’s arrival would contribute to a strong end to the summer.

George Dagless

Potentially.

We see Shankland getting linked with a move to England every transfer window and it’s no shock to see it coming round again.

He’s obviously a very good forward and now finds himself in the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United so for him it’ll be about whether staying or going will open more doors for him in his career.

Coventry could perhaps do with another attacking presence and Shankland would be guaranteed minutes for the Sky Blues I think, it’s just whether he considers the move best for him and his career.

Purely on whether it’d be a good signing for the club, though, it would be.