‘He’d be a great fit’ – Millwall lodge offer for 9-goal forward: The verdict

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (21/07, 18:27), Millwall have made an offer worth £1.85m for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals in 35 games for Wigan this season to help ease the Latics’ fears of relegation.

But Wigan may look to cash in on their most prized assets this summer in order to raise funds, after recently entering administration.

QPR have reportedly had a bid of around £2m accepted for Moore, but Millwall have now made an offer slightly under that, with Gary Rowett keen to lure the striker to the Den.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential transfer deal, and whether Moore would be a good signing for Millwall…

Ned Holmes

I really like this from a Millwall perspective.

The Lions have been under Gary Rowett this season and could finish as high as seventh with a victory tonight but there is without a doubt some areas of their squad that need improvement.

Among those is the forward line and adding Moore would provide them with some additional firepower.

The 27-year-old has grabbed nine goals and five assists in a Wigan side that has looked poor at points this term and you feel he could do a fantastic job with the service he may get in this Millwall side, while his physicality and hold-up play would make him a good fit.

Add to that the fact that the Lions may be able to prize him away for around £2 million due to Wigan’s financial issues and this looks like a no-brainer to me.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a great fit at Millwall.

Moore is a decent Championship striker and has enjoyed a strong season for Wigan Athletic, scoring nine goals and assisting four times.

The 27-year-old is a full Wales international and would bring a real element of experience to the Lions’ front-line.

The Latics frontman is in a similar mould to Matt Smith at Millwall, though arguably has better mobility so could provide perfect foil to someone like Tom Bradshaw in Gary Rowett’s Millwall attack.

We’ve seen Moore score plenty of goals in the past for Barnsley, and if placed in the right system, he can be very effective.

George Dagless

I think he would be.

He’s a classic Millwall player in many ways. Good in the air, a strong presence up top and a good number nine that can lead the line.

Matt Smith is obviously at the club in a similar mould so that would be an interesting dynamic if the pair were vying for one position up front but, if Millwall want to get into the play-offs next season, such competition is needed.

He’s not going to be breaking the bank given Millwall need to sell as well, so I think this is a move that could be beneficial for the Lions.