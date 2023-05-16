This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Reading will be plying their trade in League One next season after they were relegated from the Championship.

Despite Reading sitting two points off the top six in late December, a collapse in the second half of the season along with a six point deduction by the EFL meant the Royals finished in 22nd, five points adrift of safety.

The poor form in the second half of the season meant Paul Ince was sacked and Noel Hunt placed in temporary charge, but the fans favourite was unable to steer the club to safety.

Speculation is now mounting on who will take over at the Select Car Leasing Stadium next, with several big names linked with the job.

Who will take the managerial job at Reading?

Chris Wilder has been the early favourite for the role, with speculation linking him with role refusing to go away.

News broke of Wilder being favourite for the role with The Sun reported Alan Nixon suggesting Wilder is certainly in the frame after he left Watford following the end of his contract.

FLW's Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt is firmly behind the idea of appointing Wilder, with his history of coming up through League One and into the Premier League with Sheffield United being a significant reason.

"He'd be a great appointment if Reading can get him and if he wants the job," Hunt told Football League World.

"He got Sheffield United up through the leagues previously, and he's someone who knows what he's doing as opposed to the random choices of managers like Ince, Paunovic and Gomes.

"He knows the leagues well and he knows how to get teams. Wilder knows how to rebuild teams, Reading literally are in a complete rebuild."

It would be a huge coup if Reading were to attract a manager of Wilder's reputation, who is in need of reviving his career himself after poor spells at both Middlesbrough and Watford.

Is there anyone else in the frame for the job?

There have been other names linked with the job, with Notts County manager Luke Williams reportedly being on the shortlist.

Williams recently won promotion with Notts County into the football league and is seen as a young, progressive manager who was unfortunate not to have won automatic promotion after Wrexham pipped them in a record-breaking season.

As Johnny pointed out, Reading need a complete rebuild on and off the pitch if the club are to be a success again whether Wilder is the man at the helm, or Williams.