‘He’d be a good weapon’ – Millwall register transfer interest in powerful forward: The verdict

Millwall are among the sides interested in signing Wycombe Wanderers forward Uche Ikpeazu, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Blog (16th June, 12:13pm).

Ikpeazu scored six goals and produced four assists in 31 Championship appearances for Wycombe last season, as Gareth Ainsworth’s side were relegated straight back down to League One.

But the 26-year-old, who arrived from Hearts last summer, is attracting interest from the Championship, with Millwall, Middlesbrough, Derby and Nottingham Forest said to be interested.

Alfie Burns

I like the look of this, yeah, I think it could be a good move for both the player and the club.

Ikpeazu was a real handful last season whenever I watched him play for Wycombe. He scored six goals and adapted reasonably well to the difficult demands of the Championship.

If you were Millwall, it would be harsh pinning your ambitions on his shoulders, but in terms of just improving the options Rowett has in attack, I think he does that.

He’s a powerhouse and that’s always difficult to defend against, so he’d be a good weapon for Millwall over the course of a season.

Another dimension and, for me, another step in the right direction for Millwall this summer.

The squad Rowett is looking to shape will have a little bit of everything.

Ben Wignall

Millwall love a strong, powerful target man and they already have one in Matt Smith – but he may be better used as a regular substitute from now on being aged 32.

Ikpeazu could be seen as a younger, fresher and quicker striker by Gary Rowett and despite not being exactly prolific for Wycombe last season – or at Hearts before that – but he offers more than goals.

His hold-up play could bring the best out of a strike partner like Tom Bradshaw, or even Jed Wallace if Rowett continues to utilise him through the middle of the pitch, but he can also be quite dangerous with the ball at his feet – no Championship defender will want a 6ft 3in brute like Ikpeazu running at them.

For the right kind of fee it would be a smart piece of business for Millwall but I don’t think I’d go over £1 million if I was them for the 26-year-old.

Adam Jones

In Uche Ikpeazu, Millwall have a longer-term replacement for Matt Smith.

Although Smith is a threat in the box with his height, he turns 33 next summer and it’s unclear as to whether the forward will be at The Den after next summer.

The fact he signed ‘reduced’ terms this year along with skipper Alex Pearce does arouse suspicion about that, so having a big man up top in Ikpeazu would be a useful asset. And despite former loanee Kenneth Zahore’s poor scoring record in East London last season, his departure back to West Brom means Gary Rowett has one less option up top to work with next season.

When you consider Mason Bennett, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw were not exactly firing in the last campaign either, with winger Jed Wallace being the Lions’ main source of goals, the club desperately needs one or two signings in the attacking department going into next season.

Can they get this deal done though? Probably. Ikpeazu may have a contract at Wycombe for two more years – but Gareth Ainsworth could be willing to lower his price if the forward’s head is turned by a potential move back to the Championship. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in the second tier in time for the 2021/22 campaign.