‘He’d be a good back up option’ – Leeds in chase for Liverpool player: The verdict

Leeds United are preparing a bid to sign Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster on loan in January, according to Football Insider, with the Whites trying to get ahead of the competition and pencil in a deal.

The 19-year-old has been highly-rated ever since he won the golden boot at the 2017 U17s World Cup, and though he has limited first-team experience, there are still multiple clubs interested in his signature, including Crystal Palace, Bristol City and Swansea.

But what are the chances of Brewster starting for Leeds if he signed for them?

Louie Chandler

“If Eddie Nketiah can’t get a start, why would Rhian Brewster?

“Patrick Bamford is clearly Marcelo Bielsa’s favourite, and it is clear to see why given the striker’s work rate and physicality.

“But it would make no sense for Liverpool to send Brewster to Leeds because of the same reasons.

“There are plenty of clubs in the Championship where first-team football is a real possibility – but Leeds are not one of them.”

Ned Holmes

“You’d imagine Brewster would face the same sort of issues that have troubled Eddie Nketiah at Elland Road.

“The 20-year-old has been used regularly as a sub by Marcelo Bielsa but is yet to start in the Championship once, with Patrick Bamford leading the line in every game this season.

“I can’t see it being any different if Brewster were to arrive, so I’m not sure he’d start very often–unless Bamford were to suffer an injury.

“Cover will be needed for the Leeds striker in January, should Arsenal recall Nketiah but to me, it would be a mistake for Liverpool to send him to the Yorkshire club.”

Chris Thorpe

“In short, I do not believe that Brewster would be a regular starter at Elland Road, as the young forward would no doubt find it tough to dislodge Patrick Bamford from the starting eleven.

“He’d be a good back up option for Bamford, however I believe that it would be a repeat of the situation with Eddie Nketiah, with the youngster being highly unlikely to establish himself as a regular starter at this point in the season.

“It would be a great move for a player who is yet to really make an impact at first team level for Liverpool and Marcelo Bielsa’s style of play would surely go a long way towards improving the striker’s overall game.

“I think Liverpool would be extremely open to allowing the young striker out on loan, as he is highly unlikely to get much game time at Anfield this term, due to the form of their regular starters.”