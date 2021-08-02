‘He’d be a fantastic signing’ – Nottingham Forest eye transfer move for Reading star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship club Nottingham Forest have made at least one seven-figure bid for Reading midfielder Josh Laurent this summer, as per The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

26-year-old Laurent joined the Royals on a free transfer last summer from Shrewsbury Town and became one of their best players during the 2020/21 season as they recorded a much-improved seventh-place finish.

However, the midfielder only signed a two-year contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the Berkshire side are in danger of losing the midfielder for free next summer if they fail to tie him down to a new deal.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Nottingham Forest played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Anfield? 5-1 W 5-1 L 3-1 W 3-1L

With this, Chris Hughton’s side have reportedly entered the race for the 26-year-old who may be available for a cut-price deal with less than 12 months left on his current deal and the Royals currently operating under a transfer embargo, although this could be a barrier to this potential transfer itself.

The Royals currently have a limited amount of squad depth in midfield after the expiration of Alfa Semedo’s loan deal – and would be forced to start youngster Dejan Tetek alongside Andy Rinomhota if Laurent moves on and they are barred from making signings for the rest of the window.

Regardless of this, Forest may press on and submit a bid to test the waters ahead of what could be a long-running saga this summer.

With this, we ask three of our FLW writers whether he would be a good signing for the East Midlands side and if he’d be a much-needed addition at the City Ground.

Billy Mulley

Josh Laurent had an excellent season last time out and it is no surprise that he has caught the attention of several clubs this summer. Possessing the technical ability to shine at the top end of the Championship and requiring the tenacity needed to be a success in the division, Laurent proved to be one of the best players in the league.

Laurent would certainly bolster Nottingham Forest’s midfield options. The departure of James Garner will definitely have some sort of effect on them, and whilst he could still return on loan, Laurent would be an equally as exciting addition.

The 26-year-old also has the versatility that modern-day managers are so persistent in acquiring. Laurent showed last year that he can play in a variety of midfield roles and still put in good performances.

However, there are more glaring voids at this stage of pre-season within the Forest squad. The absence of a left-back, for me, is way more urgent than Laurent. The Reading man might be an excellent player, but this area needs addressing before. Forest are also in need of attacking reinforcements, as 37 goals last season is by no means good enough.

Chris Thorpe

Laurent has been almost ever-present for Reading since joining the club from Shrewsbury Town and it would be a shock if they let him leave.

The fact that he only has one year remaining on his current contract with the club will no doubt play a part and perhaps they would be willing to cash in.

I think he would be a fine addition for Forest and would add something different to what they already have in midfield.

However, I wouldn’t say he is a player that they necessarily need at this precise moment, with there being more of a need to bring in a left-back for example.

Overall this deal wouldn’t make much sense for Chris Hughton and co as there are more pressing matters to attend to at present.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a fantastic signing.

Laurent has emerged as one of Reading’s most key players with his tenacious yet composed performances certainly standing out since his arrival in Berkshire on a free transfer.

Forest could do with adding another central midfielder to the fold following Bachirou and Arter’s likely exits from the City Ground, and in Laurent you’d be getting a hard-working, defensive minded operator who is comfortable on the ball and has an impressive passing range.

He settled into life in the Championship with ease last term and he formed an excellent partnership with Royals team-mate Andy Rinomhota in the middle of the park, and he’d be a great fit at Forest.

Granted, I can’t see Reading letting one of their most prized assets leave so close to the start of the new season and with Reading’s squad being pretty threadbare as it is, it’d take a hefty offer from the Reds to lure him away.