‘He’d be a fantastic addition’ – Said Benrahma’s name crops up again in Leeds United transfer talk: The verdict

Former striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Leeds United could launch a move to sign Said Benrahma from Brentford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said: “It wouldn’t surprise me if that sort of deal there would probably happen last day of the transfer window, one of those that happens late on where someone probably pays a bit over the odds for him. Maybe Leeds? They might have a little go.”

The Whites have been linked with the Algerian winger on several occasions and after missing out on Michael Cuisance, a deal to sign Benrahma could well be an option.

So, what do you make of this situation? Would Leeds pursuing the Bees winger be a good idea?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Alfie Burns

There’s no denying Benrahma’s ability, but I question whether he’s suited to the style Leeds want to play.

His off the cuff style really is a joy to watch, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side play with such control and every player in the side does a job for the team before themselves.

In many ways, he’s a similar player to Samu Saiz, who didn’t thrive under Bielsa at all and was eventually shipped out of the club.

When you look at who Leeds are targeting to play in the midfielder: Rodrigo De Paul and players of that ilk, they aren’t like Benrahma.

I can’t sit here and claim I don’t rate the Brentford man, but I think Leeds’ eyes are elsewhere.

Ned Holmes

He’d be a fantastic addition for the Whites, in my eyes, but I can’t see him being the attacking midfielder Marcelo Bielsa seems to be keen on.

I rate the Algerian really highly and his performance against Fulham in midweek was a timely reminder of just how impressive a player he is.

A destructive force, yes, but I don’t see him as a number 10 in the Pablo Hernandez style if I’m honest.

That said, adding him to the squad would still be a good move in my eyes and would add some more depth out wide.

Gjanni Alioski is coming in to replace Jack Harrison against Man City, which is a drop in quality.

Leeds wouldn’t have the same sort of issue if Benrahma was available.

George Harbey

I’m not so sure to be honest.

Benrahma clearly has the talent to thrive in the Premier League. He is one of the most talented, skilful players we have ever seen perform in the Championship and he is fully deserving of a move to the top-flight, and I think he’d be able to make the step-up with ease.

Leeds have a number of creative players at the club at the moment, such as Pablo Hernandez and Mateusz Klich, and you’d argue that Benrahma is right up there in terms of the most creative in the squad.

But does he have the work-rate to fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s system and style of play? Klich and Hernandez may be very good on the ball, but they fit into Bielsa’s style of play because of their movement, energy and work-rate on and off the ball, and as with any Leeds United player, they have got to be physically fit enough to be able to succeed under Bielsa.

It would be a coup to lure him to Elland Road, but they should judge him on more than just talent.