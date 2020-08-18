‘He’d be a cracking signing’ – Swansea City submit transfer offer for attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Swansea City have submitted a bid for Wigan Athletic forward Jamal Lowe, as per reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Lowe scored six goals and registered five assists for Wigan in the 2019/20 campaign, becoming a key player for the Latics after taking some time to adapt following his summer move from Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old has now been linked with a move to the Liberty Stadium, with Wigan having to sell most of their key assets after recently entering administration.

The likes of Kieffer Moore, Leon Balogun and Joe Gelhardt have already left the DW Stadium this summer, with Swansea now looking to poach Lowe ahead of next term.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival in South Wales…

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking signing.

With the likes of Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer reaching the latter stages of their career at Swansea, Lowe would be an ideal replacement for the aforementioned duo.

After some early doubts about Lowe’s adaptation to Championship football, the 26-year-old has gone on to flourish in the second tier.

Lowe offers pace, strong dribbling ability and is adept at creating chances and scoring goals, with the player recording six goals and five assists for the Latics in the last campaign.

The former Pompey man also offers an element of versatility, with him able to operate out wide or as a striker.

I can see why Swansea are keen, and in truth, I expect interest from severa clubs for his signature.

Alfie Burns

I think that Lowe would be a good signing for Swansea, but they are going to have to stump up more than the quoted £500k.

The striker was ever-present for Wigan last season, scoring six goals and registering five assists, which was a decent return on his first campaign with the Latics.

Of course, Wigan’s financial position is pinching and Swansea need to bolster their attack, but they have to remain respectful of the fact Lowe is still a Wigan player and they might need to stump up some more cash.

If they really want the 26-year-old, it won’t break the bank and, given how good he could be for the Swans, it’s worth them meeting Wigan’s asking price.

Did these 12 ex-Swansea City players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Adebayo Akinfenwa ever score for Swansea? Yes No

George Dagless

Probably.

Lowe is a good winger that is good enough to stay in the Championship and I think Swansea would be able to offer him a good platform.

He’s a player of talent with speed and directness out wide and I think we would see him excel under Steve Cooper.

Adding players like him in their prime makes sense for them to challenge next season.