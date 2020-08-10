‘He’d be a cracking addition’ – Sheffield United weighing up move for EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Worrall was a regular in the Reds team during the 2019/20 season, as he made 48 appearances in all competitions for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

But his efforts weren’t quite enough as Nottingham Forest missed out on a spot in the play-off positions, as they fell to a surprising defeat on the final day of the season against Stoke City at the City Ground.

West Ham United have also been keen admirers of Worrall, as well as Scottish giants Rangers earlier in the year.

A move to Sheffield United could tempt Worrall though, with Chris Wilder’s side finishing the 2019/20 season ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.

But would Worrall be a good enough signing for the Blades in the Premier League?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

Absolutely and he’d really suit Sheffield United’s style of play.

Solid on the ball and decent in defence, he’d be perfect for Chris Wilder’s side as he looks to take the pressure off Chris Basham, John Egan and Jack O’Connell.

For me, he’d be suited to Egan’s role in the side and could really make his passing game count there.

It could be a top, top deal.

George Dagless:

I’m not sure.

There were times at Forest last season where he looked great but also a few mistakes crept in.

He’s a young defender and that can happen plus he’s a player that I rate but, all that said, I think it’s too soon a move for him.

Stay with Forest, keep learning and improving and then perhaps get a move to the Premier League next summer if you’re not already promoted.

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a cracking addition.

Worrall has enjoyed a stellar campaign at Nottingham Forest and has shown real quality in his performances.

At just 23 years old, Worrall is a leader on the pitch and has all the defensive qualities to make it in the Premier League.

What I imagine Wilder likes is Worrall’s consistency.

The centre-back rarely puts in a poor performance and consistently delivers strong performances, and I could see him being a long-term replacement for Chris Basham whose reaching the latter end of his career.

A centre-back trio of Joe Worrall, John Egan and Jack O’Connell would be very impressive, and is a solution both in the short and long-term.

Ned Holmes:

This looks a very shrewd bit of business and certainly on-brand with what we’ve seen the Blades do in recent years.

They were sensational in the 2019/20 campaign and surpassed all our expectations but they need to make sure they build on that this summer and don’t rest on their laurels.

Worrall has had a fantastic season for Forest and I think he’s deserving of a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Bramall Lane and the system that Wilder has his side playing could be a perfect place for him to do that.

Is he Premier League quality? With Worrall, I think the proof will be in the pudding but I definitely think he has the potential to establish himself as a quality top flight player.