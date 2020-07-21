‘He’d be a cracking addition’ – Leicester City among trio chasing 6-goal EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham have all registered their interest in signing QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel according to Football Insider.

The winger had previously been subject of a bid from Belgian giants Club Brugge, with the Daily Mail claiming that the QPR man was set for a medical with them.

But this latest report from Football Insider has claimed that Osayi-Samuel has turned down the offer from Club Brugge, which has put a number of teams on alert.

He has score six goals and been on hand to provide nine assists in his 39 appearances for Mark Warburton’s side this season in the Championship, with his strong performances clearly not going unnoticed.

A move to Leicester City could be a tempting proposition for the 22-year-old as well, with the Foxes currently sat fourth in the Premier League.

Sam Rourke:

He’d be a cracking addition.

Osayi-Samuel has been one of the standout wingers in the Championship this season, and it’s no real surprise to see a host of clubs clamour for his signature.

For the touted price of £5m, he’d be a steal for a majority of clubs and he’s a player that the Foxes could utilise in the short-term, whilst also develop and grow for the long-term.

At his age, Osayi-Samuel has a serious amount of time and room to improve as a player, and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is not afraid to utilise youth so in that aspect, it could be a perfect next step for the player.

With the future of Demarai Gray uncertain at the King Power Stadium, Osayi-Samuel could be an ideal replacement should he depart for pastures new.

George Harbey:

I think Osayi-Samuel could be a decent signing for Leicester.

He’s obviously endured a really decent campaign for QPR, contributing to plenty of goals and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous wingers in the division.

He’s at the stage of his career where we will be looking to move up to the Premier League, however whether he’d be a regular starter for a team like Leicester, who are chasing Champions League qualification, is unlikely.

If he is promised regular game time, then it could be a good move for the winger, but he needs to move about it carefully.

With the likes of Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes at the club, he could be a useful squad option and nothing more.

Alfie Burns:

Yes I think this could be a good deal for Leicester to look at. They’ve had success in this type of market before and it might work out a decent move in the long-term.

Osayi-Samuel is a great young talent and, in my eyes, he’s started to outgrow the Championship a little bit.

He’s clearly going to be on the way out of QPR in the coming weeks, so it is good to see Leicester getting involved in the conversations to keep him on UK soil rather than allowing him to move abroad.

The fee is good, the player is talented and Leicester could do far worse than getting this wrapped up.