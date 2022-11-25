“He’d be a cracking addition” – Crystal Palace consider fresh EFL raid for in-form forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are one of the Premier League clubs considering a move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the January transfer window, Football League World understands.

The 24-year-old has scored nine goals in the Championship this term and found the net 18 times in 2021/22 in total.

Sources have exclusively informed FLW Coventry are ready to offer him a substantial pay rise and a long-term contract in January to hold off growing interest with Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham United considering a move for the forward.

So, would he be a good signing for the Eagles? And is he ready for the step up to the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Unlike West Ham who have also been linked, I can envisage Gyokeres getting real game time at Crystal Palace.

As such, I think this would be a better move career-wise and for his own development.

In Jean-Phillippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew, and Odsonne Edouard the Eagles have options, but none are firing in the goals at the moment.

Indeed, then, if Gyokeres could come in and fire at a similar rate in the top flight as he is in the Championship, there’s no reason he couldn’t make that number nine spot his own at Selhurst Park.

Ned Holmes

Crystal Palace have enjoyed real success dipping into the EFL to sign attacking talent in previous windows – with the likes of Ebere Eze and Michael Olise thriving – and Viktor Gyokeres looks like a sound investment.

The 24-year-old’s contract situation means that, assuming he doesn’t agree fresh terms, the Sky Blues will have to consider significant offers in January

Gyokeres does seem to have the attributes that could see him succeed in the Premier League and he’ll get time to prove himself at somewhere like Selhurst Park.

He’s got the pace and movement to get in behind, the physicality to play as a lone striker, and has proven himself a lethal finisher.

It’s no surprise that interest in the top flight is growing and with Jordan Ayew out of contract in the summer, it could be a good time to make a move.

Sam Rourke

Gyokores has Premier League class and he’d be a cracking addition for Palace in my eyes.

The 24-year-old Swede has carried on his excellent form from last season into this campaign and is undoubtedly one of the hottest properties in the Sky Bet Championship right now.

Pace, power, excellent dribbling ability and a real killer instinct in front of goal, Gyokeres has all the attributes required to become a top-level forward.

With Mateta, Edouard and Jordan Ayew not necessarily renowned for being consistent goalscorers, Gyokeres could offer them a frequent source of goals whilst his ability to link-up the play in the final third should not go unnoticed.