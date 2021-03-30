‘He’d be a class addition’ – Norwich City to sign 28-year-old in the event of promotion: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City will sign Ben Gibson on a permanent deal if they win promotion, a source has revealed to Football League World.

Gibson has just been ruled out for the remainder of the 2020/21 season with an ankle ligament injury but that won’t deter Norwich from signing him permanently if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has featured on 27 occasions this season in the Championship for Daniel Farke’s side, helping them to the top of the table and within touching distance of the top-flight.

A source has explained to Football League World that in the event of promotion, Norwich will sign the centre-back permanently from Burnley despite this injury setback.

Our writers discuss that deal and whether Gibson has shown enough to warrant Premier League football…

Phil Spencer

There’s no doubt that Ben Gibson is good enough for Premier League football.

As well as guiding Middlesbrough to the top flight he then got another opportunity to play in the Premier League with Burnley, however that move didn’t quite work out.

This season Gibson has showed that he is a perfect fit for Daniel Farke’s system and so the fact that they’re going back in for him is no surprise.

Gibson will certainly have a point to prove and that will surely only help him to success next term.

Chris Gallagher

I think it’s a no-brainer for the Canaries.

Gibson has been a key figure for Daniel Farke’s men this season, bringing a solidity to the defence and he is also capable on the ball, meaning he can start attacks in the way the boss wants.

Of course, his time with Burnley would be a concern, but he didn’t get enough chances to impress at Turf Moor, as opposed to underperforming when he was on the pitch. Prior to that, he did well in the top-flight with Middlesbrough, and Farke will believe that he can get him back to that level.

Plus, we know that Norwich are not going to be the biggest spenders out there. They can’t compete with Premier League clubs when it comes to buying players, so when an opportunity comes up to sign a player who knows the system, the squad and has performed, it’s one you have to take.

Another defensive addition would be welcome in the summer, but signing Gibson is an easy decision.

George Harbey

I think this would be a good signing for Norwich.

We talk about the firepower Norwich have and the glitz and glamour they have in attack, but Gibson’s impact in defence has been superb.

Their defensive record is really impressive and it’s helped them remain solid at the back and given them the platform to be so free going forward, and his performances in the heart of defence have been consistent.

He’s a good character and a real leader, having won promotion before with Middlesbrough, and he will be glad to have put a torrid time at Burnley behind him. He’d be a class addition.