‘He’d be a brilliant addition’ – West Brom rivalling Premier League quartet in transfer pursuit: The verdict

According to the Guardian, West Brom are among a host of clubs interested in signing Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze this summer.

Eze was a standout player in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with the attacking midfielder scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists for QPR, who finished 13th after a steady campaign.

The 22-year-old is now said to be a player in demand with only one year left on his contract in West London, with West Brom, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace being linked with his signature.

Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer as West Brom prepare for a return to Premier League football, and the addition of Eze would be a big statement of intent.

Here, the FLW team discuss this potential arrival at the Hawthorns…

Jacob Potter

He’d be a brilliant addition to their squad.

West Brom are going to need to add to their squad, especially in attacking areas of the pitch, so this is a deal that would make sense.

Eze has already shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Championship, having scored 14 goals and been on hand to provide eight assists for his QPR team-mates.

I think he’s more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the near future as well, but he needs to choose the right club in the summer transfer window.

It’s important that he finds a club that are willing to play him regularly, and I think West Brom would be able to do just that.

They’d be my first choice of the clubs interested in signing him if I was Eze, and it seems as though it’s only a matter of time before he departs QPR.

Ned Holmes

I really like this signing from a West Brom perspective, particularly if they can pair it with a new striker.

Eze has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship this season and it is no wonder that Premier League sides are queueing up to sign him.

The Baggies need to add some more attacking threat ahead of their return to the top flight and bringing in the 22-year-old would help them do just that.

On a long-term basis, he should only improve as he gets more games under his belt and adapts to the challenges of the Premier League.

The prospect of Matheus Pereira, Eze, and (if they can bring him back) Grady Diangana behind a new striker is a mouthwatering one and would have the potential to do some damage to most Premier League defences.

Alfie Burns

Is this West Brom conceding that they will get nowhere in their pursuit of Grady Diangana?

That’s the only way I can see this being a genuine interest, as if Diangana was to return, there’s no way that West Brom need a player like Eze.

However, if the West Ham loanee isn’t returning, this looks a great piece of business ahead of the Baggies’ Premier League return.

Combining Eze with Matheus Pereira and someone like Kamil Grosicki would give West Brom some real craft and skill, so whoever is brought in to lead the line will get a hatful of chances.

Eze has it all and, in my eyes, we will see him in the Premier League next season.

If that’s at West Brom, it is a great signing.