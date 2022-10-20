Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury considering purchasing Morecambe FC

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has revealed that he is considering buying Morecambe Football Club.

Fury, who today announced that he will next face Derek Chisora in a trilogy fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December, lives in the town, and today revealed live on air that he has been offered the chance to buy the club.

“I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club,” Fury told Jim White and Simon Jordan on TalkSPORT.

“They’re in League One at the moment and I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them…basically throw it at them and keep them going up.”

When pressed on how serious he was being on the matter by TalkSPORT host Jim White, Fury was adamant he was indeed very serious.

“I’m really thinking about it,” he continued.

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe football club. I own all the training facilities anyway, and the training gym.

“So, you know, who knows, you might be looking at a football club [owner].”

Morecambe Football Club are currently owned Bond Group Investments who took over the club in 2018, however, they recently announced that they were putting the club up for sale.

The Shrimps, as they are nicknamed, currently sit 24th in the League One standings, with just one win so far this season.

The Verdict

Tyson Fury is a great character and very outspoken so he has said a lot of things over the years.

In some ways, that makes it hard to assess just how serious he is about buying Morecambe.

However, given it is his place of residence and that he says he already owns the training facilities, there really could be something in this one.

Not only that, but Fury has passionately spoken about living in the town previously and how much he enjoys life there.

With the club up for sale as well, there is every possibility this one could actually happen.

Indeed, this is definitely one to keep an eye on moving forwards.