Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn has revealed that there was an argument between his teammates at half-time after finding themselves behind against Rotherham United.

The Canaries were heavy favourites going into their game against Rotherham. The Millers were looking for their first three points of the season, whilst Norwich were hoping to keep up their undefeated start in the Championship.

The visitors had scored more goals than any other side in the league, going into the game. But at half-time, they found themselves having not hit the back of their opponent's net and conceded two goals themselves. Dexter Lembikisa and former City striker Jordan Hugill were the scorers for Rotherham.

With the high-flying start that the club had had to the season, it's obvious that the Norwich players were expecting more from their teammates, and themselves. This led to quite a tense half-time changing room, as City's keeper Gunn alluded to after the game as they fell to a 2-1 defeat in the end.

Tensions rise in the Norwich City dressing room

Gunn said that emotions were high when his team got back inside after the first 45 minutes; and those heightened emotions were anger, disappointment and frustration.

"There were words said. Then the manager obviously tried to calm it down and reiterated that we were still in the game and needed to grab the next goal," said Gunn.

The war of words did spark a reaction out of David Wagner's players. They got the next goal just five minutes into the second half, leaving themselves plenty of time for a comeback.

Christian Fassnacht was the one to get his team back into the game, with an assist from City's starboy so far this season: Jonathan Rowe.

But their efforts weren't good enough, according to Gunn.

He added: "We looked to cross the ball into the box too early in the second half and chased the game too much when we could have dominated the ball a bit more and looked to find the pockets which is frustrating.

"We didn't deserve anything from the game after that first half."

The 27-year-old said that his team's start to the season has shown a lot of progression from last year. But he said that his side's poor performance, and result, will act as a "kick up the backside" and a bit of a "wake up call."

He also added that City can't just turn up to games and expect to win them.

Could Norwich's loss to Rotherham kickstart an even better season?

Any time a great team suffers a poor loss, they usually come back firing.

As shown by the flare-up in the dressing room, these Norwich players hold themselves to the highest standards; dropping them is unacceptable.

They have been one of the most impressive teams in the second tier of English football. Their attacking firepower has often been too hot to handle for most defences. That ruthlessness that wasn't on show yesterday could get turned up even more in their next game.

They face Stoke City at Carrow Road, on 16th September. Stoke have had a very mixed start to their season. They've won two and lost three, in the league.

Some of Norwich's players will be going off for international duties. But head coach Wagner now has just under two weeks to prepare for the game. There could be a hammering if a highly motivated, humiliated Canaries side turns up looking to take out their anger on Alex Neil's side.

However, Josh Sargent's absence is a blow and they will probably need to beat the Potters without having him at their disposal.