They went into the post-season Championship play-offs as the favourites to earn promotion back to the Premier League, but over two legs Middlesbrough could not get past a resolute Coventry City side.

Due to the impressive turn-around of results and performances since his October 2022 appointment, Michael Carrick's side were expected to be the club that would outlast them all and triumph at Wembley in late May - Mark Robins and the Sky Blues though had other ideas.

Having held Boro to a stalemate at the Coventry Building Society Arena at the weekend, City only needed one big chance to put the Teessiders to the sword as Gustavo Hamer's second half strike secured the club's clash with Luton Town in just over one week's time.

Boro had their chances - 13 shots to be precise - but just one of those was on target and their lack of cutting edge proved costly in the end.

Whilst their will be anger and frustration amongst the supporters over losing out at the semi-final stage, there was one positive moment that came out of the evening and that was footage that emerged of one Boro player and young fans post-match.

In what could be the very last time he plays for the club at the Riverside Stadium, Zack Steffen met with some fans after the match to take pictures and sign autographs.

A fellow supporter filmed this and one child in particular got quite emotional following the result and also presumably because of meeting one of his Boro heroes - you can watch the footage below.

When fit, Steffen has been Middlesbrough's first-choice goalkeeper for all managers of the club this season, but their has been some shaky moments at times throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Should Boro want to take Steffen on another loan for 2023-24 or sign him up on a permanent basis, then that will all rest on what Manchester City see in his value.

City have a long-term goalkeeper in Ederson and a backup in Stefan Ortega, so the likelihood of Steffen getting any gametime in the near future is slim to none.

Contracted at the Etihad Stadium for another two years though, it may take Boro several millions to prize the American away and into their hands full-time, but it could be money well spent for a goalkeeper who still has plenty of years ahead of him.