Tom Lockyer’s Dad shared an image of the centre-back celebrating from his hospital bed as Luton Town won promotion to the Premier League.

Lockyer celebrates crucial win

The 28-year-old has been outstanding for the Hatters this season, with the skipper delivering some huge performances to help the side into the play-offs, whilst he also shone over two legs against Sunderland.

Not only did he excel defensively in the second leg against the Black Cats, which Luton needed to win, but he also scored the second on the night, which turned out to be the winner.

But, there was real concern around Lockyer when he appeared to collapse with no player near him shortly into the big game at Wembley.

The former Bristol Rovers man was stretchered off, and the health of the influential figure was at the forefront of all connected to Luton, even as they celebrated.

Whilst we wait for further updates about Lockyer’s situation, his father shared a heartwarming image of the player surrounded by his family and celebrating as he found out that his teammates had overcome Coventry on penalties.

The image was shown to boss Rob Edwards during his pitchside interview, and it reduced him to tears, highlighting what a hugely respected person and player Lockyer is at Kenilworth Road.

It remains to be seen what the issue was with Lockyer, but all in the game will hope that he is back out in action for Luton next season when they compete in the Premier League.

Lockyer should be so proud of his contribution

Of course, the worrying incident with Lockyer put everything into perspective, and even after the game you could tell that many Luton players and staff just wanted to know that the defender was alright.

It’s too early to comment on his health, but it’s obviously a major relief to see Lockyer talking to his family from hospital and totally aware of what was going on, so we will hope for more good news in the coming days.

Right now though, he should be so proud of his achievements this season, along with all his teammates, as helping Luton Town to the Premier League considering where they’ve been is one of the best stories in English football for a long time, and he has been integral to that.