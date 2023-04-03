Sunderland produced one of the weekend's better performances in the EFL, holding Burnley to a goalless draw at Turf Moor on Friday evening.

Burnley remain the runaway leaders in the Championship this season under Vincent Kompany, whilst Sunderland look to piece something of a play-off push back together after a dip prior to the March international break.

Tony Mowbray's side are seven points adrift of the top-six and entering a key Easter period as they look to put behind them a run of just one win in eight games.

What do Sunderland fans think of Mowbray?

A big Easter week has begun for Sunderland with an open training session, with the club sharing footage of that on Twitter this morning.

The footage of young supporters meeting with the squad and Mowbray is heartwarming and, equally, hilarious.

One fan has an exchange with Mowbray, where he states: "Yer a class manager, you," as the Sunderland boss signs his flag. A response follows from the 59-year-old, who states: "Not sure," following the compliment.

Sunderland's Easter fixtures

Mowbray's side host Hull City on Good Friday in the Championship's evening kick-off of 5:30pm. Come Easter Monday they are back on their travels and taking on Cardiff City in South Wales, looking to push the Bluebirds further into trouble at the foot of the table.

Sunderland face only three of the sides above them between now and the end of the season, with four of the bottom nine still to play as well.

How is Mowbray getting on with Sunderland?

Mowbray has done really well with a young squad at Sunderland and there's very little denying that.

Taking over from Alex Neil was always going to be tough, but he's kept Sunderland on course for a top-half finish.

It's only this recent run of results that's seen Sunderland win just once in the last eight that's all-but ended a play-off challenge this season.

What we know about Mowbray is that he's got the ability to develop young players. If he's offered the time and resources at Sunderland, there's a chance that the club can use what this season has offered in terms of experience to build for the future.

That future can look bright under the 59-year-old, with the fans (or some of them anyway) behind his project.