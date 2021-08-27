Hearts set to beat Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth in race to sign EFL defender

Hearts have reportedly won the race to sign Bristol City defender Taylor Moore on a season-long loan deal, according to Football Insider.

Moore has been with Bristol City since 2016, and has gone on to make 60 appearances in total for the Robins, which includes 28 from the 2020/21 season, as they finished 19th in the Championship table.

The defender has only featured for Bristol City once this term, which came against Forest Green Rovers in the First Round of the EFL Cup.

It appears as though Nigel Pearson is keen to find him regular minutes elsewhere, with regular game time at Ashton Gate being hard to find at this moment in time.

It had previously been reported by Football Insider that both Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth were rumoured to be keen on signing Moore on a temporary basis this summer, but Hearts have seemingly won the race to land his signature for the 2021/22 campaign.

Hearts are currently sat third in the Scottish Premiership, and will be hoping that Moore can play his part in their efforts to move up the top-flight standings this season.

Bristol City are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Robins in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

Hearts will be delighted to seemingly get this one over the line.

Moore isn’t going to be featuring for the Bristol City first-team much this season, so it’s a smart decision by the Robins to look at loaning him out before Deadline Day.

It’s slightly surprising that he’s heading to a club outside of the EFL, as he could have potentially benefitted from playing in English football, but Hearts are still playing at a high level, so it should be a positive experience for Moore’s development.

He’ll be keen to make a good impression out on loan this term.