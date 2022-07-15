Hearts join Sheffield Wednesday & West Brom in transfer battle for Newcastle United player

Hearts are the latest club to show an interest in Newcastle United’s Elliott Anderson.

The attacking midfielder had a very successful loan spell with Bristol Rovers in the previous campaign, with his excellent performances helping them to promotion from League Two, as he scored seven goals and registered six assists in just 21 games.

Whilst that’s not likely to be enough to earn him a place in Eddie Howe’s squad this season, Anderson is with the Magpies in pre-season, although a loan move is expected.

It’s already been reported that a host of Football League clubs are tracking the 19-year-old, including West Brom, Luton, Stoke, Sheffield Wednesday and Joey Barton’s side who would love to bring him back.

However, Football Scotland have revealed they will face competition from the Jambos, with Robbie Neilson keen on adding the talented youngster to his squad.

One advantage Hearts have over their rivals is that they can offer European football, as they are in the Europa League qualifiers and will drop into the Conference League if they lose the tie later this summer.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see there is plenty of interest in Anderson as he was outstanding for Bristol Rovers and is ready to play at a higher level.

For Newcastle, they need to be careful in picking the right next destination for the player and Hearts will be an attractive potential club for the player due to the fact they’re in Europe.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and you would expect a decision in the coming weeks.

