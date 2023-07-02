Hearts have joined Hibernian in the hunt for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath, according to a report from the Daily Record.

It is understood that Hearts are keeping tabs on McGrath's situation at Wigan ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The Scottish outfit are aiming to bolster their options in this particular area of the pitch following the departure of Josh Ginnelly.

Ginnelly officially left Hearts yesterday when his contract expired, and is set to join Championship side Swansea City on a free transfer.

Hearts will have to pay a fee to secure the services of McGrath due to the fact that his current contract at Wigan is set to run until the summer of 2024.

What has previously been said about Hibernian's interest in Hearts target Jamie McGrath?

Hibs were initially linked with a move for McGrath last month.

A report from The Herald suggested that Hibs boss Lee Johnson was interested in making a move for the Republic of Ireland international.

Journalist Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account that McGrath was looking to secure a permanent exit from Wigan amid interest from Hibernian.

This particular report suggested that Aberdeen were also weighing up a swoop for the attacking midfielder who spent the previous campaign on loan at Dundee United.

How did Jamie McGrath fare in the Scottish Premiership last season?

McGrath joined Dundee United in August 2022, and made his debut for the club in their meeting with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League.

During his time at Tannadice, the attacking midfielder managed to produce a number of promising performances for the Terrors.

In the 32 league games that he participated in, McGrath scored eight goals and chipped in with two assists for his team-mates.

The former St Mirren man managed to record a respectable average Sofascore match rating of 7.08 in a United shirt over the course of the previous campaign.

Will Wigan Athletic be able to retain the services of Jamie McGrath this summer?

With Hearts now joining Hibs and Aberdeen in this particular transfer pursuit, Wigan may find it difficult to retain the services of McGrath.

Hearts will be able to offer McGrath the opportunity to play in the Europa Conference League again as they qualified for this competition by securing a fourth place finish in the Scottish Premiership earlier this year.

Wigan will be hoping that the attacking midfielder's future will be resolved relatively quickly as they could use the money generated from his departure to reinvest in their squad.

The Latics have made a busy start to the transfer window as they have already secured the services of four players.