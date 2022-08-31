Hearts & Hibs involved in transfer tussle for EFL player

Burton Albion’s Louis Moult is the subject of transfer interest from clubs in Scotland including Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian.

The 30-year-old, who has had bad luck with injuries since joining from Preston, is currently out of favour under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Pirelli Stadium, and with the Brewers keen to bring in a new striker before the deadline, Moult could move on.

And, the Scottish Sun have revealed that the Jambos are keen to do a deal for the former Motherwell man after they were dealt a major blow after Liam Boyce was ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a serious knee injury.

With Robbie Neilson’s side in the Europa Conference League, he is keen to have strength in depth to help the team compete on multiple fronts.

However, they aren’t the only side interested, as the report claims that Hibs are also looking at signing Moult as they seek an attacking option after letting Christian Doidge join Kilmarnock earlier today.

Moult wasn’t involved for Burton their previous two games.

The verdict

This would seem like a great opportunity for Moult as he will have been frustrated with how things have gone for him at Burton.

So, the chance to link with either of the top-flight Scottish sides, particularly Hearts as they are in Europe, is obviously going to appeal to the player.

With that in mind, it’s one that you would expect to get done ahead of the deadline tomorrow and Hasselbaink’s focus will be on incomings.

